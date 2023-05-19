Home

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Makes The Most Unthinkable Appearance in a Metallic Wrap Dress

India at Cannes: After her sequinned green dress for photo calls, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 in an exaggerated metallic wrap dress that also covered her head.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the premiere of Indiana Jones at Cannes 2023 (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2023: India’s veteran at Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a giant metallic number as she made her first appearance on the red carpet of the ongoing film festival. The actor created a statement in that head-wrap dress by Sophie Couture that came with an even larger black bow on the waist.

Aishwarya, who was doing her brand endorsement duties at Cannes 2023, carried her whole look well. She went out with her signature middle-parted straight hair and a red lip to compliment the black top and the bow on the red carpet. The actor further skipped on any piece of jewellery to clash with the super flashy silver part of her voluminous dress. Check more pictures of her look here:

SAME OL’ STYLING

Aishwarya was a literal example of ‘go big or go home’ when it comes to fashion at Cannes. However, one would expect a little more change of hair and the choice of lipstick here considering back home, the actor is never seen parting ways with any of the two things during her public appearances. It is hard to now see Aishwarya beyond those soft sleek straight air and that shade of red lipstick – irrespective of what she chooses to wear – a traditional outfit or a Western one.

She chose the same styling to go with her other look which included an unstructured green sequinned kaftan. Aishwarya wore her hair straight in a middle-parted do and went with a subtle shade of lipstick. She looked lovely but yet again, one would expect her to change things a bit, especially at Cannes now.

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, and Urvashi Rautela also made stunning appearances on the red carpet. While Mrunal chose an Anamika Khanna gown, Urvashi made a statement with her green lips. Watch this space for all the Cannes-related coverage!















