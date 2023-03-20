Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Home Robbed, 60 Sovereigns Of Gold Jewellery Stolen, Police Complaint Filed

Home

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s Home Robbed, 60 Sovereigns Of Gold Jewellery Stolen, Police Complaint Filed

Veteran actor Rajnikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Teynampet Police Station claiming diamond and gold jewellery worth lakhs have gone missing from her house. The complaint mentions that the value of the missing jewellery is around 3.60 lakh. The Tamil filmmaker has mentioned in her statement that 60 sovereigns of gold and diamond jewellery were kept inside the locker in her Chennai home. Talking in brief, the jewellery included diamond sets, antique gold pieces, uncut diamonds in temple jewellery, navaratnam sets, Aram necklace, bangles, full antique uncut diamonds with gold- set of two neck pieces with matching earrings.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth also revealed that she used her jwelleries for her sister Soundarya’s wedding in 2019. Since then, it was inside the locker. When she checked her locker last month, she found out that the jwellery was missing. Aishwaryaa suspects three of her house staff who were aware of the jewellery to be involved. The police are currently investigating the matter under section 381 (theft by a domestic help) of IPC.

Back in February, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth had filed a complaint with the Teynampet police station regarding the theft of jewellery. The locker was shifted to three places in 2021. It was taken to her ex-husband Dhanush’s flat in CIT Nagar in August 2021. In September 2021, it was later shifted to her apartment in St Mary’s Road in Chennai and in April 2022, it was shifted to her Poes Garden residence.











