Ajay Devgn Film to Get Lower Opening Than Drishyam 2, Check Detailed Analysis

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn’s Film to Get Lower Opening Than Drishyam 2, Check Detailed Analysis

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn and Tabu’s film has not been able to generate a giant pre-release buzz, as Drishyam 2 that will affect the collections but a good word-of-mouth can change things.

Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ajay Devgn‘s directorial, Bholaa has hit the screens today. The film is expected to take a little benefit from the partial holiday of Ram Navami, especially in the North, but the collections would largely depend on good word-of-mouth and critics’ reviews. Bholaa, a remake of the 2019 film Kaithi, recorded advance ticket sales of around 35,000 and the advance gross is between Rs 2 crore to 5 crore, which is not even one-third of what Drishyam 2 recorded on its first day, reported pinkvilla.

However, the film is expected to see a jump in the North. The film’s premises is set in Uttar Pradesh and it will attract on-spot bookings because of the partial holiday in the belt. The film might collect anything between Rs 11-13 crore on its opening day. If the reviews are positive, the collections might see a jump on Friday, as has been the case with Drishyam 2 which was released on a non-holiday Friday and received a good opening.

BHOLAA VS DASARA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION PREDICTION

Another factor that can deter Bholaa’s free run at the Box Office is its Box Office clash with Dasara. Nani’s film is hitting the screens on the same day but its Hindi version will release in theatres on Friday. If good word-of-mouth prevails around that film, it might just eat into the business of Bholaa considering both are mass action entertainers.

However, it should be noted that Hindi films have been able to hold better as per the trends that we have seen at Box Office in the past. Therefore, there’s a great possibility of Dasara getting a bigger opening than Bholaa but the latter might just hold better and earn better numbers in the coming days if the reviews are good.

