Ajay Devgn – Tabu Film Passes, Netizens Enjoy Seeti Maar Dialogues And Action

Entertainment

Published:

Reading time: 12 min.
.


live

Bholaa Movie Review Live Updates: Fans go crazy as Ajay Devgn takes over the screens with his action sequences on bike and truck. Watch the public’s reaction LIVE below

Bholaa Movie Review LIVE Updates: Ajay Devgan and Tabu starrer Bholaa has finally hit the screens today, March 30 amid a huge buzz around its release. Ajay Devgn’s new directorial has action, drama, and ‘seeti maar’ dialogues and that’s what Ajay Devgn fans want to watch. After the first-day-first (FDFS) show got over, the audience started reviewing the film on social media sites. The film has already garnered a lot of positive reviews from fans. From enjoyable action sequences to Ajay’s rowdy performance, the film is garnering a lot of praise. Ever since the first trailer of Bholaa dropped on YouTube, the internet has been buzzing about Tabu’s cop avatar.

A user on social media wrote, “#Bholaa is AN ACTION DYNAMITE loaded with heartwarming emotions, Seeti Maar Dialogues & profoundly engaging screenplay. There are plenty of Fantastically designed awe-inspiring action”. Another user wrote, “#AjayDevgn Stop direction spoiled cult classic like #Karthi’s #Kaithi Another disaster for AD Worst actor ever seen in b’wood is @ajaydevgn, his expressions are too cringe, better retire&start doing supporting roles in #AkshayKumar sir films.”

Bholaa marks Ajay’s fourth film as a director after U, Me aur Hum in 2008, Shivaay in 2016, and Runway 34 in 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

Check LIVE Bholaa Movie Review Here




  • 1:04 PM IST


    Bholaa Movie: A special mention to actor Deepak Dobriyal, who plays the antagonist. He is another fine talent that does complete justice to his character. He is a show stealer and the best-written as well as the best villain in the entire film.



  • 1:02 PM IST


    Bholaa stays faithful to Kaithi as far as the core storyline is concerned. The difference between these films, however, lies in the execution.



  • 1:02 PM IST


    Bholaa Review: Bholaa has done complete justice to the original film Kaithi, a Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Tamil blockbuster Kaithi revolves around an ex-convict who is roped by IPS Diana Joseph (Tabu) to carry out a task for cops during a major crisis. He reluctantly agrees to assist them after she promises to help him meet his daughter, who is in an orphanage.



  • 12:54 PM IST


    Bholaa movie review: Moviegoers said that Ajay Devgn has aced his task both as the lead actor and director in this film.



  • 12:46 PM IST


    Bholaa part 2: Bholaa part 2 is confirmed. The audience who have watched the film knows that the sequence will be made for sure. A user wrote, “WOW….,, Mind-blowing Movie, Full Tight Screenplay and Action Drama. Totally Goosebumps Solid BGM. Surprisingly Turn n twist,Cameo and Climax. bholaa2 for sure.. Must watch Movie..”



  • 12:01 PM IST


    Bholaa Review: The audience thinks Ajay Devgn has done amazing work and is a mix of Vijay Salgaonkar and Shivaay in Bholaa.







Published Date: March 30, 2023 11:50 AM IST







