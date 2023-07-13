Home

Entertainment

Ajaz Khan Mentions Aryan Khan Again, Requests The Industry To Give Him Work: “Shah Rukh Bhai’s Son…”

Ajaz Khan recalls the time he spent in jail with Aryan Khan and Raj Kundra. The actor now requests the people in the industry to offer him work. Read on.

Ajaz Khan Mentions Aryan Khan Again, Requests The Industry To Give Him Work Shah Rukh Bhai’s Son…

Ajaz Khan speaks on Aryan Khan: Actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested in a drugs case last year, was granted bail in June. The former Bigg Boss contestant now held a press conference to talk about the time he spent in jail and how it made him a better person. Ajaz said he lived in the most adverse conditions with 400 people who would share the same toilets. The actor highlighted how he would eat dry rice and make the most of clean water.

During his conversation, he also talked about his family and thanked actor Randeep Hooda and singer Mika Singh who helped them in his absence. Ajaz said he is now out on bail and even though he understands the law, he is in desperate need of work to further run his family. The popular telly actor said he was living with Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was also arrested in a drugs case last year. Ajaz named Aryan and said even he came out and resumed his life.

The actor, while requesting the industry people to help him, said, “I am requesting the Industry to please give me good work. I have my family that I have to take care of. I am an actor so please look at it. Shah Rukh bhai’s son was also meddled in a matter and now he is out. I don’t want to take names as I am still restricted under the Supreme Court’s order. I will follow their law. I just want to say that everything has changed, and I want to work.”

He added that he helped everyone, especially his fellow industry people whom he met inside the jail including Aryan and Raj Kundra. Ajaz, as quoted by the Times of India, said, “I supported my fraternity friends inside the jail and helped them with food and basic needs. Be it Aryan, Armaan Kohli or Raj Kundra. It is the world’s most crowded jail. People are pushed to sleep on each other. In a capacity of 800 inmates, there are more than 3000 inmates stuffed in the jails there.”

Ajaz Khan has worked in movies like Lakeer Ka Fakeer, Allah Ke Banday, Ya Rab, Rakta Charitra, Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap, and Fukrey Returns among others. He has also done many TV shows.















