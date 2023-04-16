Home

Ajith Kumar’s Gesture of Helping Young Mother Carrying Her Bag at London Airport Goes Viral

Ajith Kumar’s sweet gesture for a new mother at the London airport wins several hearts. She expressed her gratitude towards Ajith for his help, and the photo of the incident quickly gained traction on social media.

Ajith Kumar, also known as Thala among his fans, has once again won hearts with his kind gesture. A photo of the Tamil superstar helping a young mother carrying her bag at Heathrow Airport in London has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the woman was travelling alone with her ten-month-old baby and was struggling to manage her luggage when Ajith Kumar came to her rescue. In the pic, Ajith can be seen patiently assisting the woman in handling her bags while interacting with her in a friendly manner. The woman expressed her gratitude towards Ajith for his help, and the post of the incident quickly gained traction on social media.

The husband of the woman said in a social media post: “My wife was travelling from Glasgow to Chennai and was travelling alone with our 10-month-old baby. She had a chance to meet Ajithkumar at London’s Heathrow airport today. She was travelling with a cabin suitcase and a baby bag. This man here not only posed for a photograph but he was a superhuman to carry our baby bag from there until the flight, understanding my wife came alone.”

“When my wife resisted, he replied, ‘It is ok. I have two kids. So I know how it feels.’ He carried it all the way along with his cabin suitcase into the flight and he gave it to the cabin crew and ensured that the bag has been placed under my wife’s seat,” he added.

Fans of Ajith Kumar were quick to praise him for his down-to-earth nature and kind-heartedness. Many lauded him for his humility and empathy towards fellow travellers. The photo garnered numerous comments from fans and admirers, hailing Ajith Kumar as a true gentleman and a role model.












