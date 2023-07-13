Ajmer 92: The real story behind the 1992 Ajmer gangrape case and the controversy surrounding the film.

Ajmer 92: Ajmer 92 teaser had a spine-chilling impact on netizens as the film is based on the 1992 horrific rape incidents in Ajmer. The teaser showcases the plight of minor girls who were raped and blackmailed by perpetrators with influential backup. It also brings the issue of communal atmosphere when it comes to seeking justice for innocent victims. Recently, Anjuman Moinia Fakhriya Chishtiya Khuddam Khwaja Saheb (aka Anjuman Syedzadgan), filed a plea in court claiming that the film showcases defamatory or derogatory content, visuals and sacred symbols in negative light as reported by Live Law. He had alleged that images of Dome of Dargah Sharif Ajmer, sacred symbols buildings, mosques, rituals of Dargah related to “Dargah Sharif Ajmer and Khwaja Moinuddin Chisty” were shown in the film which hurts religious sentiments.

WHY IS THE AJMER 92 STORY CONTROVERSIAL

The Rajasthan High Court rejected his petition seeking a ban on Ajmer 92 and pointed out, “Admittedly, since the petitioner is having the alternative remedy of revision before the Central Government under Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 with regard to grievances raised in the present writ petition, therefore, no case is made out for interference by this Court under Article 226 of the Constitution of India.” Since, communal division and political influence is also a major aspect of the film, netizens have drawn parallels with The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story. Filmmaker Pushpendra Singh, however, opined, “For me, it was an emotional and impactful subject. Given the delicate nature of this sensitive subject, it was crucial to handle it with utmost care. We have strived to authentically portray the agony endured by the characters and made every effort to send a hard-hitting message to society.”



WHAT IS THE AJMER 1992 INCIDENT ALL ABOUT

The events in Ajmer 92 date back to the 1992 gangrape case where dozens of minor girls were raped, video graphed and blackmailed by the politically influential perpetrators. Farooq and Nafis Chishty from the influential Khadim family, responsible for overlooking the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, were led a group of young men who used to lure, gang rape, and blackmail young women, as reported by Zee News in its television feature. The probe revealed that Farooq Chishty befriended a young girl from Sophia Senior Secondary School in Ajmer and took obscene photos of her. He later blackmailed her into introducing her to her school friends, who were then lured into a farmhouse one by one, as reported by multiple media outlets. The girls were gang raped in the farmhouse by young men led by the Chistys and were photographed in compromising positions to keep them from filing complaints, as reported by Rajasthan based Hindi newspaper, Dainik Navjyoti. The news reports have also claimed that more than 250 victims were between the age group of 11-20 years old.

