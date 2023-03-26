Home

Akanksha Dubey Was Sad And in Tears During Instagram Live a Night Before Death

Akanksha Dubey was sad and broke down during her Instagram live a night before her death at a hotel room in Varanasi’s Sarnath area.

Akanksha Dubey Was in Tears During Instagram Live: Akanksha Dubey’s death has come as a shocker to the entertainment industry. The actress was found hanging at a hotel in Sarnath in Varanasi. She was shooting for a film and had even shared a dance video before her death. Akanksha shot to fame with her TikTok videos and later appeared in Bhojpuri music video and movies. She was also a model apart from acting in Bhojpuri cinema and has around 50-60 superhit music albums. Now, in a recent video from her Instagram live she can be seen breaking down a night before her death.

AKANKSHA SHARMA BROKE DOWN IN LIVE VIDEO A NIGHT BEFORE HER DEATH

In the clip Akanksha is covering her mouth and crying. According to a person close to the late actress, it was her first day on the sets of the new film Nayak. On Sunday, around 9 am when her makeup boy went to call her at her hotel, she was found dead in the room. Akanksha was shooting alongside Aklesh Verma. A month ago, she had confirmed her relationship with co-star Samar Singh on Valentine’s Day. Akanksha recently wrapped up the shooting of Mitti with Bhojpuri singer-actor Yash Kumar. The movie also stars Raksha Gupta in a stellar role and is directed by Chandan Upadhyay. Arvind Prasad and Prem Shanker have produced the film.

WATCH:

#AkankshaDubey‘s body was found today in a Hotel room in Sarnath. She attended a birthday party last evening, she came Live on Instagram after returning, she was crying, did something wrong happened to her in the party which forced her to take this step, or this is not a sucide. pic.twitter.com/0SiqDyj5xf — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) March 26, 2023

Police have already sent Akanksha’s body for a post-mortem. The Assistant Commissioner of Police of Varanasi said, “The prima facie report suggests it might be a case of suicide. But we have to wait for the post-mortem report to be sure of the cause of the death.”

Akanksha, born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting reels.

Dial-up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

