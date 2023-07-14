Menu
Akshay Kumar And Ajay Devgn Extend Wishes to ISRO Scientists For Chandrayaan 3 Success Billion Hearts Praying For You

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn recently extended their heartfelt wishes to ISRO scientists for ‘Chandrayaan 3’ success.

Chandrayaan 3: Chandrayaan-3 – India’s highly anticipated moon mission will be launched by ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) on Friday, July 14, 2023. Billions of Indians are awaiting to witness the historic event which was scheduled for 2:35 pm launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. B-town stars have also extended their wishes to the scientists for the grand success of Chandrayaan-3. Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and others tweeted, expressing their pride and excitement over the hard work and progress of the nation’s scientific endeavours. Akshay, who has starred in Mission Mangal, inspired by India’s mission to Mars quote tweeted his older tweet.

CHECK OUT B-TOWN STARS TWEETS ON CHANDRAYAAN 3:

AKAHSAY KUMAR AND AJAY DEVGN EXTEND WISHES FOR CHANDRAYAAN 3 SUCCESS

The OMG! 2 actor had written in his older tweet, “There’s no science without experiment…sometimes we succeed, sometimes we learn. Salute to the brilliant minds of @isro, we are proud and confident #Chandrayaan2 will make way for #Chandrayaan3 soon. We will rise again.” He captioned his quote tweet as, “And the time has come to rise! Great luck to all our scientists at @isro for #Chandrayaan3. A billion hearts are praying for you.” Ajay Devgn wrote in his tweet, “Today, all eyes will be glued to the TV & the skies as our nation stands on the verge of another historic feat. To the great men & women @isro, our wishes & prayers are with you. 

Akshay will next be seen in OMG! 2, The Great Indian Rescue and Soorarai Pottru remake.

