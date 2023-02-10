Home

Akshay Kumar And Mohanlal Do The Bhangra at a Wedding And Internet Calls it The Favourite Moment – Watch Viral Video

Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal dance to the dhol beats and do the Bhangra at a wedding. The viral video has got the fans talking and celebrating the hearty moment between two of the most loved film stars in the country.

Akshay Kumar-Mohanlal viral video: Actors Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal were at a wedding in Jaisalmer recently where they reportedly had a blast together. The two of the most popular actors from the Indian film industry danced their hearts out to the beats of a Dhol. In a video shared by Akshay on social media, he is seen doing the Bhangra with Mohanlal and the fans are excited to see them together.

The video that is now going viral features both Akshay and Mohanlal dressed in traditional outfits as they twist their one leg up in the air and match their steps to the beats of the Dhol. The groom and other guests cheer hard for them as they hug and have fun together during the Baraat. Akshay wrote a beautiful caption while sharing the video on Twitter. He said, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @Mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment (sic).”

I’ll forever remember this dance with you @Mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment pic.twitter.com/GzIwcBbQ5H — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 10, 2023

The fans of the stars celebrated this iconic moment and dropped lovely comments on Akshay’s post. While one fan wrote, “Two legends of Indian Cinema! (sic),” another said, “Wow!! 2 manjulika hunter together doing bhangra haha (sic)” referring to them doing Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was originally made in Malayalam first starring Mohanlal.

Two legends of Indian Cinema! — Asif Iqbal (@officialiamAsif) February 10, 2023

Wow!! 2 manjulika hunter together doing bhangra haha — axay patel (@akki_dhoni) February 10, 2023

Surprise dena koi inse shike ❤️ — – (@AkkiAmit_) February 10, 2023

so beautiful moment Akki paji and Mohanlal sir pic.twitter.com/cI9569Zykg — Sukanta Khiladi 2.o (@Sukanta73182703) February 10, 2023

This was indeed a celebratory moment, providing some relief in the times of north vs south industry debates on social media.

While Akshay is predominantly active in the Hindi film industry, Mohanlal is one of the most towering personalities in the South and is active in the Malayalam film industry. The Bollywood star has done Hindi remakes of many movies starring Mohanlal including Garam Masala (2005), Khatta Meetha (2010), and Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007).











