Akshay Kumar Lowest Opener in a Very Long Time, Even Shehzada Was Better

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Lowest Opener in a Very Long Time, Even Shehzada Was Better

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1 Detailed Analysis: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer has failed to attract the audience to theatres. The film’s first day business was not what you expect from a crowd pulle like Akshay.

Selfiee Box Office Collection Day 1: Sometimes, just sometimes, it becomes inevitable to take a step back, analyse your decisions, change the strategy, and jump back into the game after a break. Something that Shah Rukh Khan did when none of his films were working. Whether he needed a long break of five years is a debatable story for another day. Right now, the concerning news for the trade is Akshay Kumar.

SELFIEE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION OPENING DAY

The actor’s movies haven’t been working at the Box Office for a long time now and his latest film, Selfiee, has also met the same fate. The Raj Mehta directorial which is a remake of the Malayalam hit film ‘Driving Licence’ has fallen flat on its first day itself. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Selfiee has opened to a mild Rs 3 crore (approx), as per a report published in the trade website sacnilk. Now, this single-digit figure for an Akshay Kumar-led film is not just unexpected but a worrisome situation for those believing in the actor to be a crowd puller.

AKSHAY KUMAR’S LIST OF BOX OFFICE DISASTERS AFTER PANDEMIC

None of Akshay’s films have received such a dry opening in his career after he became a legit Box Office star with the movies like Welcome, Singh Is King, and Rowdy Rathore among others. Selfiee is also the lowest opener for the actor in the post-pandemic times when no film has worked for him. The actor’s last hit film was Sooryavanshi in 2021 which was more about the Rohit Shetty charm and the legacy of his cop series that helped attract the audience to theatres. Bachchan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, and An Action Hero (in which he had a special appearance) couldn’t do anything for him at the Box Office.

SELFIEE MAKES SHEHZADA LOOKS BETTER AT BOX OFFICE

The last week’s release, Shehzada, which showed disappointing numbers on its opening day, is now a better opener than Selfiee. The Kartik Aaryan starrer opened at Rs 6 crore nett and has collected around Rs 27 crore in a week. With the trend that Selfiee has shown, it will be difficult for the film to even do that much and match Shehzada’s first week of business. Again, that’s not the picture that we associate with Akshay, the man who’s the king of massy cinema, a legit crowd puller, a versatile actor who can do comedy, action, and romance with equal ease on-screen and who is a more relatable star than any of the current ones in the industry.

AKSHAY KUMAR MEETS THE SAME FATE AS OF AJAY DEVGN

Interestingly, Ajay Devgn’s movie last year – Runway 34 – also met the same fate. And it was the first one for the actor in a very long time that didn’t open well, forget what it collected in its lifetime. Runway 34 collected Rs 3 crore on its first day which is not the business that you expect from a film driven by Ajay himself. The actor though is now gearing up for Bholaa which is a film right up his alley and the audience is curious to watch him in a massy role now.

Seems like there's a serious check that needs to be done by our beloved stars in terms of the projects that they are choosing. What are your views on this? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Selfiee!












