Home

Entertainment

OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar Mesmerises as Lord Shiva, Pankaj Tripathi Shines as ‘Aastik’ Lawyer, Watch

OMG 2 Teaser Unveils Enthralling Glimpse of Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva Avatar and Pankaj Tripathi as ‘Aastik’ Lawyer. Watch

OMG 2 Teaser: Akshay Kumar Mesmerises as Lord Shiva, While Pankaj Tripathi Shines as ‘Aastik’ Lawyer, Watch

OMG 2 Teaser Out: The much-anticipated film OMG: Oh My God 2 has set the cinema world abuzz with excitement. Starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, the teaser for OMG 2 has been released, leaving audiences spellbound. While the first installment was directed by Umesh Shukla, the second part has been helmed by Amit Rai.

OMG 2 teaser offers a tantalising peek into the intriguing characters portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar. Kumar’s portrayal as the divine Lord Shiva is sure to send shivers down the audience’s spines, showcasing the actor’s unmatched talent and on-screen presence. The trailer takes viewers through the bustling streets of Ujjain, providing a captivating backdrop for the narrative. Akshay Kumar’s depiction of Lord Shiva captures the essence of the divine character, promising an awe-inspiring performance.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi’s role as a lawyer and ‘aastik’ (believer) adds a layer of depth and intrigue to the story, further piquing the curiosity of the audience.

One aspect not to be missed in the teaser is the enthralling background music, which heightens the overall impact and immerses viewers into the world of OMG 2. The 1:26-minute video excites the audience for the film’s release which is on August 11.

Watch the teaser of OMG 2:

OMG 2 is backed by Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films and Viacom18 Studios. It also features esteemed actor Arun Govil, known for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana, in the role of Lord Ram once again. The movie is set to commence filming on August 11 and will coincidentally release alongside another eagerly awaited sequel, Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

Watch this space for more updates on OMG 2.















