Akshay Kumar Prithviraj Sukumaran Perform Kikli Dance at K Madhavans Sons Wedding Watch

Home

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar-Prithviraj Sukumaran Perform ‘Kikli’ Dance at K Madhavan’s Son’s Wedding – Watch

Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran performed ‘kikli’ dance at K Madhavan’s son Gautam’s wedding. – Watch

Akshay Kumar-Prithviraj Sukumaran Perform ‘Kikli’ Dance at K Madhavan’s Son’s Wedding – Watch

Akshay Kumar-Prithviraj Sukumaran Perform ‘Kikli’ Dance: Akshay Kumar surely knows how to steal the show with his charismatic persona. The actor known for his versatility, comic timings, death defying action stunts and energetic dance moves is winning over the internet. Akshay’s Bhangra video with Mohanlal at K Madhavan’s son’s wedding is breaking the internet. Celebes like Kamal Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran were also present at the marriage ceremony held at Jaipur, Rajasthan. Now, a video has surfaced where the Selfie actor is performing Kikli dance along with Prithviraj. The latter is known for his works in Malayalam cinema and has won accolades for his work in the crime-legal-thriller Jana Gana Mana.

CHECK OUT AKSHAY KUMAR-PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN’S VIRAL DANCE VIDEO:

AKSHAY KUMAR-PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARAN PERFORM KIKLI DANCE

Prithviraj’s team shared the crazy video of the duo dancing their heart out like there’s no tomorrow. In no time fans went gaga over the two superstars performing Kikli at Gautam Madhavan’s wedding. Previously Akshay had dropped his Bhangra video with Mohanlal on his Instagram handle and wrote, “I’ll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment”. Amid the narrative over Bollywood Vs South cinema, the viral clips of Akshay with Mohanlal and Prithviraj are indeed heartwarming for movie buffs.

Akshay will next be seen in Oh My God! 2, Sooorarai Pottru remake and Capsule Gill in 2023.

For more updates on Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran, check out this space at India.com.











