Akshay Kumar Suffers Knee Injury in Scotland on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Sets, Doing Fine!

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are shooting in Scotland for their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor suffered an injury on the sets of the film.

Akshay Kumar injured: Actor Akshay Kumar seems to be taking a break from action after getting hurt on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘. The team is currently shooting in Scotland with both Akshay and Tiger Shroff and the action star hurt his knee while performing a stunt. A report in Hindustan Times revealed that he has been asked to stay away from the action for some time and is now shooting his other scenes with close-ups to help wrap up the Scotland schedule of the film.

Akshay and Tiger have teamed up for this out-and-out action entertainer directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. A few days back, the director even shared a glimpse of the solid action-filled sequence from Scotland with guns, tanks, and whatnot! The report mentioned that Akshay is working with a brace on his knee. It quoted a source as saying, “Akshay was shooting for an action sequence with Tiger, and it was a particular stunt he was performing when this injury happened. He has braces on his knee right now. Though the action portions have been put on hold for the time being, Akshay continues to shoot the rest with his close-ups, so that there are no delays in wrapping up the Scotland schedule.”

The actor is known to conduct most of his action scenes himself. He is celebrated as the first action hero of Bollywood who decided to do his stunt by himself and also initiated the insurance policy for the stunt directors.

Meanwhile, there’s a great buzz around ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘ which, as announced by Zafar multiple times, is not the remake of the 1998 film starring Govinda and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. It also features Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is expected to hit the screens on December 25 this year.

We wish Akshay a speedy recovery!











