Welcome 3: Akshay Kumar to Team up With Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi After Hera Pheri 3?

Welcome 3: While nothing is official as of now, seems like our favourite Munnabhai jodi Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi are going to work in Akshay Kumar’s Welcome 3.

Welcome 3 Akshay Kumar to Team up With Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi After Hera Pheri 3

Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi in Welcome 3: You might be on cloud nine with Akshay Kumar joining the ultimate cast of Hera Pheri 3 but seems like good news is raining now! If the latest media reports have anything to go by, then Akshay’s next movie, Welcome 3, just got bigger now. The actor starred in the original film in the year 2007 and entertained the fans with his comic timing. Later, in 2015, the makers made the film without him and it didn’t do well at the Box Office.

SANJAY DUTT AND ARSHAD WARSI IN WELCOME 3?

Now, a report in Bollywood Hungama mentioned that Akshay will be seen in Welcome 3 but the makers have also roped in Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi for the same film. The OG Munnabhai duo has teamed up with Akshay to provide more laughter on-screen and the makers are not leaving any loophole in making sure of that.

The third film in the popular comedy franchise was earlier called ‘Welcome to The Jungle’ but now, they have decided to call it ‘Welcome 3‘. While the cast is more or less locked, the director of the film is yet to be chosen. If Dutt and Warsi join the film, this is going to be their third screen appearance together. Earlier this year, the duo announced a new comedy film for Sanjay Dutt’s production. The film is not titled yet, however, the actors promised there’s something entertaining coming. Releasing this year, the Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi starrer will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev.

Meanwhile, apart from Welcome 3, Akshay is gearing up for the release of his film ‘Selfiee‘ which has hit the screens today. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film ‘Driving Licence‘. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty alongside Akshay. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Akshay’s films!











