Alanna Panday And Family Left in Splits as Priest Mispronounces Ivors Name as Inder Watch

Alanna Panday And Family Left in Splits as Priest Mispronounces Ivor’s Name as ‘Inder’ – Watch

Priest Mispronounces Alanna Panday’s Husband’s Name: Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s fairytale wedding is a sight to behold for all the die-hard romantics. As pictures and videos from the big fat celebrations are emerging online, netizens are going gaga over the glitz and glamour at the ceremony. Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, Kunal Kohli, Alanna cousin Ananya and his parents Chunky and Bhavna Panday were also among the attendees on the grand occasion. After the energetic dance videos, a viral clip of the wedding priest chanting Sanskrit mantras during the rituals is breaking the internet. In the hilarious video the priest mispronounced Alanna’s husband Ivor’s name.

In a video shared by an Instagram handle the funny inside video from Alanna-Ivor’s wedding rituals cracked up the internet. Not just netizens, even Ananya’s family and relatives present at the wedding venue were left in splits. The A-Cube Project, who filmed and shot the wedding, shared the video where Alanna and Ivor are seen sitting around the holy fire as their family and relatives stand nearby. As the priest began chanting the Sanskrit mantras as part of the rituals, he took Alanna’s name but referred to Ivor as ‘Inder’. The family and relatives including Chunky Panday ended up in laughter. The priest later corrected himself and referred to Alanna’s husband as Ivor. After the ceremony was over the power couple were showered with flowers and everyone clapped and cheered for them. Ivor went close to Alanna as they sealed their love with a kiss.

Alanna’s cousin Ananya had danced to Saat Samundar Paar with Chunky. Alanna’s younger brother Ahaan also joined her dressed in a tuxedo as he danced his heart out. Ahaan and Karan Mehta also shared their version of Koi Hero Yahan from Shah Rukh Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer Yes Boss. Shah Rukh and Gauri, present on the occasion also smiled at the dance performed by youngsters.

