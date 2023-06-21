Ali Abbas Zafar Reveals Why Katrina Kaif-Led Superhero Film Got Delayed

Home

Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed that the film is still happening.

The collaboration of actor Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has always resulted in superhit films with highly engaging content. Even the films which didn’t perform well at the box-office, got rave reviews and were appreciated by fans. After the films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Phantom (2015), the duo are reportedly all set to reunite for an actioner titled Super Soldier. However, the various situations led to a delay and fans kept waiting for the updates. Now, Ali Abbas Zafar has confirmed that the film is still happening. The filmmaker also revealed the reason behind why the shoot of the film got postponed.

In a chat with News18, Ali revealed that the shoot of the Katrina-led superhero film has been further postponed. However, he assured that it hasn’t been shelved. As he opened up about why the film got delayed, he said, “The superhero film was supposed to happen at one point of time but then Katrina got busy with Tiger 3. And then the pandemic happened. That film is very much happening but I’m waiting for the right time to make the film. Right now, I’m also engaged with a few other films. When we find the right time and space and both of us are free, it will definitely go on floors.”

For those unversed, Katrina and Ali first worked together for the latter’s directorial debut, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011). As the year proceeded, the duo came together for hit films like Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and Bharat (2018) and formed a great bond with each other. Interestingly, the upcoming film which is to be helmed by Ali is being touted to be a superhero film and will have Katrina performing action sequences after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Phantom.

When asked about Katrina and the bond they share, Ali said that there’s no expectations and pressure to work together constantly despite the friendship. He went on to reveal that he has asked her for advice and inputs even for the projects in which Katrina is not playing any role. “We’re very good friends but we’re also very professional. We talk to each other all the time and I always bounce ideas off her and she does the same with me. We’ve always been like that,” he shared.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in the much-awaited film Tiger 3 co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh Khan reportedly will have a cameo in the film. Meanwhile, she is working on Merry Christmas which will be helmed by Sriram Raghavan and feature Vijay Sethupathi.















