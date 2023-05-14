Home

Ali Fazal Reunites With Furious 7 Co-Star, Vin Diesel at the World Premiere of Fast X in Rome – Watch

Ali Fazal recently reunited with his Furious 7 co-star, Vin Diesel at the world premiere of Fast X in Rome. – Watch

Ali Fazal Heaps Praise on Vin Diesel: Ali Fazal has always been hailed for his acting prowess and has achieved a remarkable feat ever since his special appearance in Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots which marked his Bollywood debut. The actor has not only been appreciated for his web series Mirzapur, but his work in foreign cinema as well. Ali played a crucial role in the Hollywood film Death on the Nile starring Gal Gadot, based on Agatha Christie’s novel. He was also hailed for playing the lead protagonist in Victoria and Abdul, co-starring Judy Dench. The actor recently flew to Rome for attending Fast X premiere where he met Vin Diesel.

CHECK OUT ALI FAZAL’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM FAST X RED-CARPET PREMIERE:

ALI FAZAL POSES WITH FURIOUS 7 CO-STAR VIN DIESEL AT FAST X PREMIERE

Vin and Ali worked together in Fast And Furious 7 where the latter had an extended cameo. It also marked his Hollywood debut. Ali took to his Instagram handle and posted a reel from Fast X premiere event where he is seen posing with Vin Diesel and we also get a glimpse of Charlize Theron. The Death on the Nile actor captioned his post as “AND THE FAST X PREMIERE WENT DOWN HARD RIGHT HERE AT THE COLOSSEUM .. cuz #Wheninrome you go gladiator style.. #fastx #reunion #furious7

Thank you for all the love Vin @vindiesel . You are the kindest man i know and the soul of the Fast fam. Feel proud to be part of the team. ( disclaimer – am not in fast X guys, but there for Love ) Thank you Manish for letting me own my style through your vision !! @manishmalhotra05 love ya!! 😘” Vin and Ali looked happy as they interacted while in front of the camera against the iconic colosseum in Rome. Ali also shot for a selfie clip at the grand red-carpet event.

Ali will next be seen in Kandahar starring Gerard Butler which releases on May 26, 2023, in the United States.

