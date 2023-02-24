Ali Zafar Says Deeply Hurt After Thanking The Poet For Visiting Pakistan

Home

Javed Akhtar went to Pakistan and questioned the audience about the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. After being praised in India for his viral statement, the poet receives criticism from people in Pakistan. Now, Ali Zafar says that his statements have deeply hurt him.

Javed Akhtar’s 26/11 statement has created an uproar in Pakistan, especially because he was hosted by a bunch of Pakistani artistes who celebrated music and art with him. Now, singer Ali Zafar, who has also worked in many Hindi movies in India, took to social media to clarify how he wasn’t aware of what Akhtar said at the event while he was hosting him for the special evening. The singer mentioned that he is ‘deeply hurt’ by Akhtar’s statement about the 26/11 attack and how it was received by the people of his country.

ALI ZAFAR CALLS OUT JAVED AKHTAR FOR BLAMING PAKISTAN FOR TERRORISM

He wrote a long note in his Instagram stories, asking people to not criticise him without checking their facts right. Zafar, who also acted in Gauri Shinde’s Dear Zindagi alongside Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, said, “Guys, I love you all and truly value your praise and criticism equally. But I always request one thing – verify facts before reaching any conclusion or judgment. I was not present at the Faiz Mela nor aware of what was said until the next day when I saw it on social media (sic).”

He added that Akhtar’s statement would upset anyone in the country and he is no different. He wrote, “I am a proud Pakistani and naturally, no Pakistani would appreciate any statement against its country or people, especially at an event meant to bring hearts closer than further (sic).”

He went on to talk about Pakistan being affected by terrorism. Zafar referred to Javed Akhtar mentioning how India has suffered a lot due to terrorism and how terrorists roam free in Pakistan. He said, “We all know how much Pakistan has suffered and continues to suffer at the hands of terrorism and such insensitive and uncalled-for remarks can deeply hurt the sentiments of so many people (sic).”

WHEN ALI ZAFAR THANKED JAVED AKHTAR FOR VISITING PAKISTAN

The note comes a day after the singer thanked the Indian poet for visiting his country. Taking to Twitter, Zafar shared a video in which he was singing a song written by Akhtar and wrote, “It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected (sic).”

It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected. https://t.co/08lnMT2b6o — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 20, 2023

Ali Zafar also highlighted how he was fortunate enough to host Javed Akhtar for a special night. He wrote in another tweet, “The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary @jaduakhtar sahab in front of him for the love of my life @ayeshafazli (sic).”

WHAT JAVED AKHTAR SAID AT PAKISTAN EVENT THAT WENT VIRAL

For the uninitiated, during a gathering at the event organised to honour Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Akhtar was asked, “You have visited Pakistan so many times. When you go back do you tell your people that these are good people, they aren’t just bombing us but also greeting us with garlands and love (sic)?”

Answering the same, Jaadu, as he is lovingly called, said, “We should not blame each other. It will solve nothing. The atmosphere is tense, which should be doused. We are people from Mumbai, we have seen the attack on our city. They (attackers) did not come from Norway or Egypt. They are still roaming free in your country. So if there is anger in the Hindustani’s heart, you can’t complain (sic).”

Akhtar also questioned the Pakistani gathering about not opening their hearts to the Indian artistes the way we did in India. He said, “When Faiz Sahab visited, he was received like a very important visitor. It was broadcast all over. We hosted big functions of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Mehdi Hasan. You (Pakistan) never organized a function for Lata Mangeshkar (sic)?” The poet attracted claps and cheers from the gathering for his statements.

KANGANA RANAUT APPRECIATES JAVED AKHTAR FOR HIS VIRAL STATEMENT

Back home, the popular lyricist received appreciation even from those he remains at loggerheads with. Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a tweet wholeheartedly praising him for what looked like the real ‘surgical strike’ in Pakistan. She wrote, “Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab… Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha (sic).”

Jab main Javed saab ki poetry sunti hoon toh lagta tha yeh kaise Maa Swarsati ji ki in pe itni kripa hai, lekin dekho kuch toh sachchai hoti hai insaan mein tabhi toh khudai hoti hai unke saath mein … Jai Hind @Javedakhtarjadu saab…

Ghar mein ghuss ke maara .. ha ha https://t.co/1di4xtt6QF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 21, 2023

