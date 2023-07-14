Home

Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh’s Recreated Version Of ‘What Jhumka’ Is Unmissable

What Jhumka gives a spin to the iconic song Jhumka Gira Re. (Credits: Instagram)

As the release date of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is nearing, the actors are leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz around the film intact. Even the director of the movie, Karan Johar, is also trying every trick in the book to attract the audience and generate more buzz around Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In one such move, Ranveer Singh dropped a video on his Instagram handle. The fun reel shows him and Alia grooving to their recently released song What Jhumka.

Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh Recreate What Jhumka

The clip begins with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh running to Dharma Productions’ office. They were trying to reach the office on time for the “beat drop” of their song What Jhumka. Then, they start dancing to the track. The duo look simply adorable in contrasting outfits. Alia can be seen wearing a blue sweatshirt which has the text “Team Rani” written on a pink background. On the other hand, Ranveer is in a pink sweatshirt that has the words “Team Rocky” written on a blue background. In the end, Karan Johar also joins them lip-syncing to What Jhumka. Ranveer shared the reel with the caption, “POV: When you simply have to make it in time for the Beat Drop!!! # RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani.”

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Versions Of Tum Kya Mile

It is not the first time that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have shared a recreated version of their song from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After the first song of the film- Tum Kya Mile was released, Alia Bhatt shared an adorable reel lip-syncing to the song while on a beach. Following this, Ranveer Singh also shared his “low-budget version” of the video with a fun approach. Adding his own tadka to the song, Ranveer Singh photoshopped himself in several places in the clip. Sharing the hilarious video, Ranveer wrote, “Alia ke reel jitna budget nahi tha #TumKyaMile.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s What Jhumka

What Jhumka song from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Released on Wednesday, July 12, the song shows the sizzling chemistry between the on-screen couple. As the duo unite to dance, magic is created which compels the viewers to get up and start tapping their feet. Interestingly, What Jhumka gives a spin to the iconic song Jhumka Gira Re. The song has garnered over 44 million views on YouTube and has become a popular dance number within two days of its release.















