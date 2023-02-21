Alia Bhatt And Rekha Meet Like Long-Lost Buddies at Awards Show, See Their Happy Pics

Home

Alia Bhatt and Rekha looked their happiest as they bumped into each other at an awards show on Monday evening in Mumbai. They stunned in their respective sarees as they shared a beautiful moment at the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt-Rekha Viral Video: Alia Bhatt and Rekha gave the internet its most heartwarming moment on Monday evening. The two Bollywood actors bumped into each other on the red carpet of the Dadasaheb Phalke Festival Award and shared a beautiful moment. As Alia stepped out of her car, she immediately saw the veteran actor who was coming out of the awards show. The Brahmastra star rushed to greet her and hugged her and later, the two posed for the paparazzi with their respective trophies.

Alia wore a delicate organza white saree for the event, honouring her character ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial that made her win the award last night. For Rekha, it was her trademark appearance in a silver and gold silk saree with big jewellery, sindoor, and that signature bold red lip. Together, the two divas made heads turn at the awards show and looked absolutely lovely.

WATCH ALIA BHATT-REKHA’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM AWARDS SHOW:

Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Anupam Kher, Abdu Rozik, Suraj Nambiar, Shiv Thakare, Shriya Saran, Isha Koppikar, and Vidya Balan among others were also present at the Dadasaheb Phalke Festival awards in the city.

While Alia won the award for Best Actress, her husband, and co-star Ranbir Kapoor won the ‘Best Actor’ trophy for his performance in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. On the work front now, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming rom-com ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar‘ with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan and is hitting the theatres on March 8.

Alia, on the other hand, is busy with his Hollywood debut 'Heart of Stone' in which she features alongside Gal Gadot. The actor has got Karan Johar's film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani' with Ranveer Singh up her sleeves next, followed by 'Jee Le Zara' in which she stars alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by Farhan Akhtar and the shooting is expecting to begin by the end of the year.












