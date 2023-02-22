Alia Bhatt Gets Support From B Town Friends Karan Johar And Anushka Sharma Over Invasion of Privacy

Home

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Gets Support From B-Town Friends Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor And Others After Calling Out Photos Over Invasion of Privacy – Check Posts

Alia Bhatt recently got support from her B-town friends including Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others after calling out photos over invasion of privacy.

Alia Bhatt Gets Support From B-Town Friends Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor And Others After Calling Out Photos Over Invasion of Privacy – Check Posts

Alia Bhatt Pics Leak Row: Alia Bhatt recently lashed out at paparazzi over her home pictures being leaked by an entertainment portal. The actor had objected to her private photos being clicked from her home without her consent. Alia took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house, having a perfectly normal afternoon, sitting in my living room when I felt something watching over me. I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of the neighbouring building with a camera right at me. In what world is this okay and is this allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy. There’s a line that you must not cross, and it is safe to say that all lines were crossed today.” Her colleagues and friends from the industry, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar also slammed the shutterbugs for ‘intrusion of privacy’.

ANUSHKA SHARMA AND KARAN JOHAR SUPPORT ALIA BHATT

Anushka took to her handle and wrote, “This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them more respectful of people’s space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests.” Karan Johar captioned his post as “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating … but there HAS to be a LIMIT…. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it’s a basic human right!!!!”

JANHVI KAPOOR SAYS HER PRIVACY HAS ALSO BEEN INTRUDED BY THE PUBLICATION

Janhvi shared her privacy was invaded by paps while clicking pictures through glass door when she was working out at the gym. She pointed out, “This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed.” She further opined, “I understand showing up to places, and in plain sight doing your job. Where there is a mutual understanding of the job of the photographers, and the job and requirements of being a public figure. This stealthiness, zooming into someone’s private space without their consent or even awareness and calling it exclusive as if it’s a journalistic accomplishment is far from it.”

ARJUN KAPOOR CALLS OUT PAPARAZZI, URGES MUMBAI POLICE TO TAKE ACTION

Arjun, who starred opposite Alia in 2 States wrote “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn’t feeling safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct & these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one’s privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @mumbaipolice.”

Alia will next be seen in KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles.

For more updates on Alia Bhatt, check out this space at India.com.











