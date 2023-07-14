Home

Alia Bhatt Hands Out Chappal to Paparazzo And Internet Hearts Her Sweet Gesture: “So Humble…”

Alia Bhatt was coming out from a restaurant after a family dinner when she saw a cameraperson’s chappal lying on the footpath. So, she immediately tried to help him out. Here’s the viral video.

Alia Bhatt viral video: Alia Bhatt on Thursday went out to dinner with her family. The actor was joined by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. As the three came out of the restaurant, the paparazzi started clicking them and then something extremely unexpected happened that made the internet love Alia a bit more.

In a video that’s going viral on Instagram, Alia is seen picking up a slipper and handing it out to a paparazzo who lost it while clicking her outside the restaurant. The actor simply picks that one slipper and gives that to the man in a sweet gesture that the internet can’t stop talking about. The video, shared by a paparazzi account, is full of comments from people appreciating Alia’s kindness.

Watch The Viral Video of Alia Bhatt Picking up a Chappal:

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her next film – a love story with Ranveer Singh titled ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘. The film is slated to hit the screens on July 28 and the songs are already creating the required hype around it. It is a Karan Johar directorial who is returning to helm a movie after a hiatus of seven years.

In the film, Alia plays the role of an independent Bengali woman who falls in love with a totally opposite West Delhi ka ladka – Rocky and they decide to swap their families for a few days before getting married to understand to make a space in their hearts. The story highlights cultural differences and how every love story has to overcome difficulties to become successful.

Alia’s look in the film has been especially appreciated. The actor is seen flaunting cotton, chiffon sarees with some oxidised silver jewellery and bindi while Ranveer rocks colourful shirts. The film is a tribute to the big-size, full fantasy entertainment with drama, emotions, romance, and heartbreaks at the centre. It’s Karan Johar’s return to the grandeur of family dramas that he once established with films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!















