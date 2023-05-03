Home

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Mistaken For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, WATCH Her Viral Reaction

Alia Bhatt, who made her Met Gala 2023 debut appearance, was mistaken for Aishwarya Rai on the red carpet – Watch viral video!



Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt was mistaken for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the MET Gala 2023 red carpet. The MET debutant made a stellar appearance on Monday night (Tuesday AM IST) at the prestigious fashion show in New York. She was accompanied by global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Alia Bhatt made jaws drop with her mesmerising ball gown.

Alia Bhatt donned a ball gown with an exaggerated basque waist made of ivory silk tulle, satin face organza, and hand-beaded pearls from the Prabal Gurung atelier. In the now-viral video, Alia arrived at the event with the designer when some paparazzi addressed her as Aishwarya.

Met Gala 2023: Alia Bhatt Mistaken For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

idc what ppl say but alia bhatt literally slayed at the met gala #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4s8C0qPTqk — MET GALA ERA (@softiealiaa) May 2, 2023

Alia Bhatt chose not to let it bother her even though it was a little embarrassing. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star walked with poise, smiling at the cameras before entering the venue. A portion of the public was reminded of the occurrence of the gala at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre when Indian paparazzi called Hollywood celebrities by the wrong names.

Alia Bhatt had earlier in the day discussed the sources of inspiration for her white gown. She said, “I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look. I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

