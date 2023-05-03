Home

Alia Bhatt Reacts as Vivek Agnihotri Heaps Praise on Her Look at Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt recently reacted to Vivek Agnihotri’s post as he heaped praise on her look at Met Gala 2023.

Vivek Agnihotri Heaps Praise on Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala Look: Vivek Agnihotri, who recently made headlines once again for inviting Sudhir Mishra in his Podcast, surprised his followers by praising Alia Bhatt. The filmmaker appreciated Alia’s Met Gala 2023 appearance. Vivek is generally known for speaking up against nepotism and bullying in Bollywood and the corrupt, unethical practices in award ceremonies. He also took a brave stand during the release of his films Buddha in a Traffic Jam, The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. However, it was the latter which became the biggest commercial hit in his career despite all the opposition from politicians and naysayers.

Vivek recently took to his Instagram stories and posted Alia’s picture from Met Gala 2023. In the photo Alia can be seen donning a glamorous ball gown. The filmmaker captioned his post as “Gorgeous. Graceful. Wow @aliabhatt.” Alia reposted the same in her Instagram story and wrote “Thank you Sir,” adding a heart emoji. It is generally presumed that Vivek is opposed to Bollywood and mainstream stars because of not being seen at B-town social events. He has also pointed out in the past regarding the one-sided narrative being showcased in most Hindi films. The The Kashmir Files director recently tweeted about politely refusing to be a part of Filmfare awards despite his film receiving seven nominations. He wrote in his tweet “ANNOUNCEMENT: FILMFARE AWARDS I learnt from media that #TheKashmirFiles is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards. Here is why: According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has a face. Nobody matters. That’s why, in the sycophant and unethical world of Filmfare, Master Directors like Sanjay Bhansali or Sooraj Barjatya have no faces. Sanjay Bhansali looks like Alia Bhatt, Sooraj like Mr. Bachchan and Annes Bazmi like Karthik Aryan. It’s not that a filmmaker’s dignity comes from Filmfare Awards but this humiliating system must end. Therefore, as my protest and dissent against a corrupt, unethical and sycophant establishment of Bollywood, I have decided to not accept such awards. I refuse to be part of any oppressive and corrupt system or awards which treats writers, directors and other HODs & crew members of a film inferior to and/or as slaves to stars. My congratulations to all those who win and more to those who do not. The brighter side is that I am not alone. Slowly but steadily, a parallel Hindi film industry is emerging. Until then… सिर्फ हंगामा खड़ा करना मेरा मकसद नहीं, मेरी कोशिश है कि ये सूरत बदलनी चाहिए। मेरे सीने में नहीं तो तेरे सीने में सही, हो कहीं भी आग, लेकिन आग जलनी चाहिए। – दुष्यंत कुमार (My objective is not just to create outrage, my mission is to bring the change. If not me, then you must have the burning desire to carry on the revolution. – Dushyant Kumar #HumDekhenge.”

Vivek is currently working on his movie The Vaccine War, based on India’s largest vaccination drive initiative during the Covid-19 pandemic. The film stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi. He also had The Delhi Files in the pipeline, which completes his trilogy after The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files. The Delhi Files is set in the backdrop of 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

