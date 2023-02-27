Alia Bhatt Sets The Stage on Fire With Her Naatu Naatu Dance in White Blingy Saree – Watch Viral Video

Home

Actress Alia Bhatt, who was a part of SS Rajamouli’s epic blockbuster RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, made a kickass entry on the stage of awards show with her electrifying dance on a popular Naatu Naatu song. Dressed in a shimmery white saree and golden blouse, Alia Bhatt gave an impressive performance. Alia did signature hook steps and was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana at Zee Cine Awards 2023. The energetic dance videos went viral on social media and fans of Alia were so happy to see her back on stage. A few fans were worried to see how Alia is jumping just a few months after giving birth to her and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha Kapoor.

Watch Alia Bhatt’s killer dance on RRR song Naatu Naatu

RRR nominated for Oscars

RRR has created history by being nominated for the 95th Academy Awards under the best original song category for its track Naatu Naatu. The popular song has also won several international awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year. Naatu Naatu is picturised on Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. Ram shared that he would love to perform a dance at the upcoming Oscars ceremony next month. While he said the choreography was difficult, he and co-star Jr NTR would be happy to entertain the audience.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot in the pipeline.

What do you think about Alia Bhatt's dance on Naatu Naatu? Let us know about the comment section below.












