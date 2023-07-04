Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Alia-Ranveer Shine; Promise Blockbuster Bollywood Romance

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Shine; Promise Blockbuster Bollywood Romance

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani trailer showcases a mix of drama, colourful visuals, witty dialogues, and high entertainment value. Alia Bhatt – Ranveer Singh’s banter is also unmissable. Watch!

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Shine; Promise Blockbuster Bollywood Romance
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Shine; Promise Blockbuster Bollywood Romance

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: The trailer for the highly anticipated movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released, and it has garnered a lot of positive feedback. Directed by Karan Johar, the film brings back a formula that worked like a charm in Bollywood ages ago but faded away amidst the dearth of either commercial movie.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles, RRKPK revolves around two contrasting families. Alia’s character belongs to a Bengali family, while Ranveer’s character is all about flamboyance without much substance. The story explores the challenges faced by these two families in accepting each other’s traditions. Despite their differences, fate brings the two protagonists together, and they fall in love. To bridge the gap between their families, they adopt a unique technique ‘switch’. Alia decides to live with Ranveer’s family, while Ranveer stays with Alia’s family.

The trailer showcases a mix of drama, colourful visuals, witty dialogues, and high entertainment value. In his 25th anniversary year, Karan Johar presents a rollercoaster journey that takes the audience through an epic love story set in the new-age era. The film promises heartfelt laughter while posing questions about love, family, and the meaning of breaking away from generations of family traditions in the name of love.

Watch the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani


Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, and it is set to release on July 28.










Source link

Previous article
Dream 11 Prediction, Pitch Report Of ICC World Cup Qualifier
Next article
BUB vs REA Dream11 Team Prediction Today, Budapest Blinders vs Royal Eagles Fancode ECS T10 – Hungary Fantasy Cricket Tips Playing 11, Live Stream
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights