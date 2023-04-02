Ambanis Desi Met Gala: Varun Dhawan Responds to Trolls For Lifting And Kissing Gigi Hadid on Stage

Home

Varun Dhawan has issued a clarification and slammed those who said that Gigi Hadid looked visibly uncomfortable in the viral video from the NAMCC.



Ambanis’ Desi Met Gala: Celebrities from all around the world attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center’s ceremonial opening. Blockbuster performances by prominent Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and many others, took place on the second day of the festival. One of the internet-storming videos of Varun Dhawan lifting and kissing celebrity supermodel Gigi Hadid has gone viral on social media. The actor has now responded to the trolls after he was heavily criticized for his behaviour and netizens declared that the model showed signs of discomfort.

Varun Dhawan responded to one of the now-deleted tweets that read – “If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an “elite” crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting (sic).”

Varun Dhawan wrote, “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏.”

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning 🙏 https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

Varun Dhawan invited Gigi Hadid on stage at the NAMCC day two event. Bhediya actor then lifted her in his arms, swirled and kissed her in the now-viral video shared by several paparazzi accounts.

Many people flocked to Varun Dhawan’s defence, but others urged him to quit ‘defending’ himself. One of the users wrote, “Varun this isn’t dharma productions office. it’s Twitter. Desi people will cook you real bad.” Another user wrote, “Even if it was scripted, it was bad.” The third user wrote, “Hats off to You for framing in such an amazing way… dancing impeccably to our 💖 Shah’s #JhoomeJoPathaan groove ! All You three… What a sight for sore eyes!”











