Ameesha Patel Revisits Her Old ‘Jism’ Statement Against Bipasha Basu, Reveals Karan Johar Taunted Her

Ameesha Patel narrates how Karan Johar made her comment on Jism 2 starring Bipasha Basu. She now says she ‘stands by’ what she said in an old controversial statement.

Ameesha Patel revisits her comment on Bipasha Basu not fit for doing Jism

Ameesha Patel vs Bipasha Basu: Ameesha Patel has returned to the movies after a hiatus of over 10 years. The actor is now promoting Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol and making many statements that are creating a stir online. From opening up about her relationship with Vikram Bhatt to revisiting her old comments about her fellow actresses, she is adding more news to the grapevine every day. In her latest interview, Ameesha spoke about the times she called out Bipasha Basu for the way she looked in Jism.

The actor had once said she could have never done a film like Jism because she wasn’t comfortable with too much skin show. Ameesha also commented on Bipasha’s body and said her hips were ‘too big’. Later, when Bipasha and Lara Dutta appeared on Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar was too quick to ask them about Ameesha’s comment. This began a cold war between Bipasha and Ameesha.

What Bipasha Said After Ameesha Patel’s Comment

Bipasha, in an episode of KWK, said, “I would say first of all Ameesha doesn’t have the physical attributes to carry a role like Jism. It is a very honest (statement), I would not cast her to carry a Jism. You need to be a woman, like a total package, not just bodily but you have to have a very strong personality. I think she is too petite, too small to do that. You know, her whole frame is wrong. She would not fit the role (sic).” Lara added to the same and said, “The girl (Ameesha) is dealing with more than enough in her life to really think or talk about anyone else.”

How Karan Johar Taunted Ameesha Patel When She Refused to Comment

Years after that, the Gadar actor was asked about the same cold war. She narrated the whole incident and revealed that she had to appear on Koffee With Karan with Arjun Rampal later but he got down with typhoid and their episode eventually got cancelled. Ameesha said Karan asked her about Bipasha’s comment and what she thought about it and she refused to reply. “So, Karan came to me and asked me in his typical Karan style ‘So Ameesha, you know, that Bipasha and Lara came on the show and said this about you on it. And what are you going to say when you come on the show next week?’ And I said ‘nothing. I have nothing to say I’m gonna say no comment. Person has a view. They have a view I have none.’ So he was like, ‘Oh, your typical Polish South Bombay manners’. I said, ‘Yeah, because that’s me’,” Ameesh revealed.

Ameesha Patel Says Bipasha Basu Wasn’t The Right Choice For Jism

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama now, the actor said she still believes Bipasha wasn’t the right choice for Jism. Ameesha said, “I still stand by what I said. I don’t think Basic Instinct is a bad film. I think Sharon Stone is a goddess. And she’s super. I think Jism was a fantastic film too. It was a fabulous film with great music, and great performances. All I am saying is why Bipasha? I am not comfortable being a Sharon Stone. I think it takes guts to be there and be bold. Physically Yes, I can be called sexy and hot. Am I that comfortable with that amount of boldness and skin show on screen? I am not.”

Ameesha, after debuting alongside Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, went big with Gadar. She later did a slew of flop movies and also appeared in a dance number in the 2008 movie ‘Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic‘.

Your thoughts on Ameesha's statements?
















