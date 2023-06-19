Amid Adipurush Controversy, Ramayana Dipika Chikhlia Gets Ready as Sita

Home

Amid Adipurush Controversy, Ramayana's Dipika Chikhlia Gets Ready as 'Sita' on Public Demand – Watch Video

Ramayana actress Dipika Chikhlia who played goddess Sita reacts to Adipurush controversy. The actress shares her video as Sita. Watch the clip here!

Amidst the controversies surrounding the film Adipurush, Dipika Chikhlia, the actress who portrayed Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s television series ‘Ramayana’, has responded to public demand by sharing a video of herself getting ready as Sita. Fans of the original television series have been requesting a re-run of Ramayana on DD National, expressing their dissatisfaction with Adipurush and its dialogues. Dipika Chikhlia’s video received positive responses from netizens, who praised her portrayal of Sita and expressed that no one could replace her in the role. While sharing the reel, Dipika captioned the post, “This post is on public demand … I am grateful for the love I have always received for the role i played … Me … as sitaji …could not have asked for more …. … 🙏”.

Netizens praised Dipika Chikhlia and said she is better than Kriti Sanon of Adipurush. A user wrote, “Ma’am aapki yeh ek reel …. Puri Adipurush film per bhari pade gi 👍”. Another user said, “So beautiful…. Actual reflection of sita mata…. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. he third comment read, “600 crore times better than anyone🔥🔥”.

Watch Dipika Chikhlia’s video as Goddess Sita:

Arun Govil Calls Adipurush ‘Cartoon’

Arun Govil, who played Lord Ram in the original Ramayana series, recently expressed his criticism of Adipurush, referring to it as a “Hollywood ki cartoon film” in an interview with ABP. He questioned the need to change the depiction of Lord Rama and Sita which has been beloved by audiences for years and suggested that the film’s team may lack proper faith in the divine characters, leading to these alterations.

He said, “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes.”

Adipurush is written and directed by Om Raut. It features Prabhas, Said Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon played lead roles in the film. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth and several others are part of the supporting cast.















