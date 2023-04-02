Amid Trolling Gigi Hadid Dedicates a Sweet Post to Varun Dhawan Heres What She Said

Home

Amid Trolling, Gigi Hadid Dedicates a Sweet Post to Varun Dhawan – Here’s What She Said

Amid Varun Dhawan getting trolled by netizens for lifting and kissing Gigi Hadid, the latter dedicated a sweet post to him.

Gigi Hadid Dedicates a Sweet Post to Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan recently got into an unexpected controversy following his dance performance at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch. The actor was criticised for lifting Gigi Hadid as a section of netizens claimed that she was uncomfortable when Varun planted a kiss on her cheek. A twitter user alleged that women aren’t safe anywhere just like the Bhediya actor can randomly pick and kiss a woman without her consent. Varun, known for being calm and milder to criticism hit back at the netizen with a quote tweet. He took a sly jibe at the post and also revealed that the whole act was pre-planned.

CHECK OUT GIGI HADID AND VARUN DHAWAN’S VIRAL POSTS:

GIGI HADID THANKS VARUN DHAWAN IN HER POST

The twitter user had posted “If you are a woman, you are not safe anywhere with anyone. Even if you are Gigi Hadid, invited to a party with an “elite” crowd, guys like Varun Dhawan will randomly pick you up and kiss you without your consent, all in the name of fun. Disgusting (sic).” Varun reacted as he wrote back “I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things. Good morning 🙏.” Varun invited Gigi on stage at the NMACC Day 2 event. He then lifted her in his arms, swirled and kissed her in the now-viral video shared by several paparazzi handles. Now, the American supermodel herself put an end to the controversy as she started following Varun. She even reposted the viral dance video on her Instagram story and captioned her post as “Varun Dhawan making my Bollywood dreams come true.” Varun responded by reposting her story on his Instagram story and wrote in the caption “The sweetest and the cutest Gigi making my dream come true.”

CHECK OUT VARUN DHAWAN AND GIGI HADID’S VIRAL VIDEO:

VARUN DHAWAN GROOVED TO SHAH RUKH KHAN’S JHOOME JO PATHAAN

Varun recently also joined Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh as the trio grooved to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller Pathaan. In no time the video on the peppy track went viral. Shah Rukh can be seen donning a black sherwani and matching pyjama while grooving to the steps from Pathaan‘s title track. Varun wore a casual vest and pants, while Ranveer wore a sleeveless t-shirt and jeans. Varuna and Ranveer followed SRK’s steps as they tried to match up to his energy on stage. Apart from Varun, Ranveer also danced with Priyanka Chopra on their popular track Galla Goodiyan from Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. Ranveer and Priyanka have also worked together in Gunday and Bajirao Mastani. Their energetic dance to the DDD song got fans excited. Reacting to their dance video netizens were all excited and even commented ‘Kabir and Ayesha are back (their character names from the movie)’. After dancing together Ranveer can be seen escorting Priyanka down the stage. It has been speculated that a lot of Bollywood’s A-lister heroes refused to work with Priyanka due to her differences with Karan Johar.

Spider-Man: No Way Home actors Tom Holland and Zendaya’s presence at NMACC was also the highlight of the event.

