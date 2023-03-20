Home

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update, Hopes to Get Back to Work Soon

Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: The actor misses the fun and frolic on the ramp, hopes to restart work soon.

Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: After breaking his rib cartilage during the shoot of Project K, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been keeping his fans updated about his health progress through his blogs and tweets. Taking to Instagram in the wee hours of Monday, the senior Bachchan posted a throwback picture of himself from the ramp. In that frame, Amitabh was dressed in a black kurta-pajama with white embroidery embossed on the kurta. The superstar completed the look with white shoes and a black shade. “… thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery .. I repair .. hope to be back on the ramp soon…” Amitabh wrote in the caption and shared a folded hands emoji and a rose with it.

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “Work be the essence of routine .. and routine be the effervescence of living life .. in the absence of either the world crumbles and falls apart .. routine guides the day to its efficiency and the absence of which disturbs .. So .. I must rid myself of disturbance .. get back to work and bring back routine .. and that shall hopefully , with all your prayers , occur in its rapidity.”

Fans lapped up the post with encouraging comments. One wrote, “Love you, Amitabh Bachchan, sir nice!” “Black looks great on you… hope to see u dazzling,” wrote another one.

For the unversed, Amitabh broke his rib cartilage and suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during the shooting of an action sequence of the film ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad. The actor was flown to Mumbai after the initial treatment.











