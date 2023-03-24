Home

Amrita Rao Alleges ‘Actress Whose Name Starts With K’ Was After Her Life, Got Her Replaced From Photoshoot

Amrita Rao recently alleged that an actress whose name starts with K’ was after her life and got her replaced from photoshoot.

Amrita Rao Reveals She Was Once Replaced From a Magazine Cover: Amrita Rao had recently launched her book Couple of Things, has spilled-the-beans on her professional and personal life. The actress has also opened up about her relationship with her husband RJ Anmol as the couple have gone candid about their bond over the years. The book that uncovers many intimate details from Amrita’s life has a romantic cover where the power couple are indulging in a steamy lip kiss. Now, certain aspects from Couple of Things have also hinted towards the rivalry between stars and discrimination in the Hindi film industry.

AMRITA RAO OPENS UP ON BEING REPLACED BY ANOTHER ACTRESS FOR A MAGAZINE COVER SHOOT

Amrita, in an interaction with ETimes said “My journey was different though. For example, despite the epic films in my kitty, the topmost coveted film magazines never approached me for a cover shoot.” She revealed about the award event where she and Shahid Kapoor won awards for their performances in Sooraj Barjatya’s family-drama Vivaah. Amrita and Shahid were made to sit in the center of the winners, while other senior stars stood around them. But when the magazine’s edition was released, Amrita was shocked to see she had been moved to the background and another photo of hers was used, as reported by ETimes. The actress later came to know from a journalist friend that another actress who was a ‘superstar’ had got the cover realigned. Amrita also stated that when she was in Australia a tarrot car reader told her that “there is a woman with the alphabet K who is very negative towards you.”

Amrita made her debut in Shahid Kapoor starrer teenage rom com Ishq Vishq directed by Ken Ghosh. Shehnaz Treasury also played a crucial role in the 2003 college romance.

