  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Entertainment

Amy Jackson Goes Bold on Luncheon With Boyfriend Ed Westwick, Faces Backlash

admin July 24, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Amy Jackson Goes Bold on Luncheon With Boyfriend Ed Westwick, Faces Backlash

Amy Jackson’s recent outfit faced harsh trolling by social media users for her choice of outfit. Compared Amy to Urfi Javed. Read the comments below.

Amy Jackson Goes Bold on Luncheon With Boyfriend Ed Westwick, Faces Backlash
Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick relish Mumbai trip together. (Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood sensation Amy Jackson, who is currently in India with her boyfriend and Gossip Girl fame Ed Westwick, has been enjoying their trip together to Mumbai. The couple has been continuously grabbing eyeballs with their trip updates enjoying every bit of their time in the city of dreams. From Gateway of India to their relaxing stay at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have coated the town red with love and zeal. On Sunday, Amy and Ed were papped in the city at Farmer’s Cafe in Bandra for a lunch date in the pouring rains. As the lovely couple stepped out of the café, they were all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Amy Jackson made heads turn with her fashion outing in her bold outfit while Ed kept it casual. However, Amy’s outfit didn’t go down well and she was brutally trolled by social media users for her choice of outfit. Some bashed her for wearing such a dress in India, while some compared her with internet sensation Urfi Javed who is known for her weird and unique dressing style.

The Viral Instagram Post

One can see Amy Jackson sporting a black bodysuit, teamed up with low-waist pants, and a long matching jacket. The style icon embraced her Gen-Z street-style fashion like a boss and completed her outfit with a pair of black shoes. On the other hand, Ed Westwick stepped out in style in a black tee, with a pair of black denim and white shoes.

Have a look:

Here Are Some Comments From Instagram Users

Amy Jackson with her lovely boyfriend Ed Westwick was papped at a restaurant and made headlines after her outfit caught everyone’s attention. The netizens are irked with the actress for her choice of outfit and flooded the comment section with a plethora of reactions.

Some compared Amy Jackson with internet sensation Urfi Javed. A user wrote, “Chi. What sort of dressing sense they have. Urfi is way better.” An individual stated, “Isse better toh Urfi hai.”

Some wrote, “Ye kya dress up hai. This is India. Kuch toh limit honi chahiye!” “God gave a beautiful body and face and people like this want to ruin it,” an Instagram comment read.

For the unversed, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson officially confirmed their relationship in June 2022. Recently, the lovebirds were seen sharing couple goals as they shared a kiss at Gateway of India and the picture went viral as soon as it surfaced online.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Post-Holi Rituals for Hydrating and Radiant Skin

 Holi, the festival of colors, is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. While Holi is a time of joy and celebration, the use […]

March 17, 2023 0 2 min read

Chiranjeevi Niece Niharika Konidela And Husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Announce Separation After 2.5 years

Home Entertainment Chiranjeevi’s Niece Niharika Konidela And Husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Announce Separation After 2.5 Years of Marriage Niharika Konidela And Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Announce Separation after […]

July 5, 2023 0 1 min read

Sunny Leone Raises Temperature in Hot Monokini at Exotic Beach Vacation, Watch

Home Entertainment Sunny Leone Raises Temperature in Hot Monokini at Exotic Beach Vacation, Watch Sunny Leone is setting the temperature soaring in sizzling monokini at […]

July 19, 2023 0 2 min read

Sharanya celebrates `stree shakti’; felicitates women achievers

The third edition of Sharanya Season III – a CSR initiative of Annebee Entertainment – was held in Kolkata today at a gala function attended […]

April 12, 2023 0 2 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights