Amy Jackson Goes Bold on Luncheon With Boyfriend Ed Westwick, Faces Backlash

Amy Jackson’s recent outfit faced harsh trolling by social media users for her choice of outfit. Compared Amy to Urfi Javed. Read the comments below.

Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick relish Mumbai trip together. (Credits: Instagram)

Hollywood sensation Amy Jackson, who is currently in India with her boyfriend and Gossip Girl fame Ed Westwick, has been enjoying their trip together to Mumbai. The couple has been continuously grabbing eyeballs with their trip updates enjoying every bit of their time in the city of dreams. From Gateway of India to their relaxing stay at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have coated the town red with love and zeal. On Sunday, Amy and Ed were papped in the city at Farmer’s Cafe in Bandra for a lunch date in the pouring rains. As the lovely couple stepped out of the café, they were all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Amy Jackson made heads turn with her fashion outing in her bold outfit while Ed kept it casual. However, Amy’s outfit didn’t go down well and she was brutally trolled by social media users for her choice of outfit. Some bashed her for wearing such a dress in India, while some compared her with internet sensation Urfi Javed who is known for her weird and unique dressing style.

The Viral Instagram Post

One can see Amy Jackson sporting a black bodysuit, teamed up with low-waist pants, and a long matching jacket. The style icon embraced her Gen-Z street-style fashion like a boss and completed her outfit with a pair of black shoes. On the other hand, Ed Westwick stepped out in style in a black tee, with a pair of black denim and white shoes.

Have a look:

Here Are Some Comments From Instagram Users

Amy Jackson with her lovely boyfriend Ed Westwick was papped at a restaurant and made headlines after her outfit caught everyone’s attention. The netizens are irked with the actress for her choice of outfit and flooded the comment section with a plethora of reactions.

Some compared Amy Jackson with internet sensation Urfi Javed. A user wrote, “Chi. What sort of dressing sense they have. Urfi is way better.” An individual stated, “Isse better toh Urfi hai.”

Some wrote, “Ye kya dress up hai. This is India. Kuch toh limit honi chahiye!” “God gave a beautiful body and face and people like this want to ruin it,” an Instagram comment read.

For the unversed, Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson officially confirmed their relationship in June 2022. Recently, the lovebirds were seen sharing couple goals as they shared a kiss at Gateway of India and the picture went viral as soon as it surfaced online.















