Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Soak in Portuguese Vibes in Latest Romantic Holiday Pics

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s beautiful cosy moment from Lisbon holidays goes viral. They gaze at each other in this viral photo.

Bollywood’s rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are currently holidaying in Europe. The love birds have been the talk of the town as rumors of their budding romance continue to circulate. The alleged couple was recently spotted in a cozy restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal, where they seemed engrossed in a happy conversation, truly enjoying each other’s company.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a delightful photo on Instagram, capturing the beautiful moment. Aditya looked dashing in a navy blue shirt, while Ananya sported a white and pink top with her hair loosely tied at the back. The picture clearly portrays their chemistry as they face each other, with Ananya’s infectious smile indicating that they are genuinely having a great time together, sipping on glasses of wine.

This is not the first time Ananya and Aditya have been spotted together. Just a few days ago, they were seen taking a leisurely stroll through the streets of Spain. Aditya’s affectionate gesture of hugging Ananya from behind while they admired the picturesque view ignited further speculation about their relationship. The couple also attended a rocking concert during their time in Spain, showcasing their shared interests and enjoying each other’s company to the fullest.

Love in Lisbon: Aditya and Ananya papped together ❤️ having cute hugs and some me time , also clicking pics with their fans 💖 Credits : 📸

@Vijayalakhshmi_kesharwalaa#ananyapandey #adityaroykapur pic.twitter.com/hr1TOTGF5w — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) July 12, 2023

While their personal lives seem to be blossoming, both actors are keeping busy on the professional front as well. Ananya Panday has an exciting lineup of projects in her kitty, including Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled cybercrime thriller, Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, the highly anticipated ‘Dream Girl 2‘, and a web-series titled ‘Call Me Bae‘. Her career is undoubtedly on an upward trajectory, and her choice of diverse roles continues to impress audiences and critics alike.

Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his charming persona and versatile acting skills, recently graced the screens with ‘The Night Manager Part 2‘. The actor’s performance garnered acclaim, and his fans eagerly await his next projects. Aditya is also set to star in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film, ‘Metro … In Dino’, which has generated considerable buzz among movie enthusiasts.

As Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur explore the enchanting city of Lisbon and kindle their alleged romance, fans can’t help but speculate about what the future holds for this promising duo. Whether their on-screen chemistry will translate into an off-screen love story remains to be seen, but for now, their escapades in Europe have undoubtedly made headlines and left fans eagerly awaiting their next move.

