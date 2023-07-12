Home

Entertainment

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Spark Dating Rumours Again as Their PDA Moments From Lisbon go Viral, See Pics

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur sparked dating rumours again as their PDA moments from Lisbon went viral. See Pics

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Spark Dating Rumours Again as Their PDA Moments From Lisbon go Viral, See Pics

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Spark Dating Rumours Again: Ananya Panday’s dating life has always been under the radar of entertainment tabloids and eagle-eye netizens. Rumour mills have time and again speculated that the actress is allegedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor is currently basking high on the success of The Night Manager 2 and is considered one of the most eligible bachelors of B-town. Earlier, the The Night Manager 2 actor was rumoured to be dating Shraddha Kapoor. However, neither Aditya nor the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress confirmed their relationship. Now, recently, viral pics from Aditya’s Lisbon holiday have been breaking the internet where he is captured up-close and cozy with Ananya.

CHECK OUT ANANAYA-ADITYA’S VIRAL PICS SHARED BY PAPARAZZO VIRAL BHAYANI:

ANANYA PANDAY-ADITYA ROY KAPUR SPOTTED AT LISBON

Several paparazzi handles and entertainment portals circulated pictures of Aditya and Ananya from their alleged Spain vacation. The duo looked happy in their matching black and blue outfits and even posed with their fans. Ananya went for a no make-up look in a deep blue dress. While Aditya donned a deep blue round-neck shirt and half pants. A romantic PDA picture of Aditya holding Ananya as they watch the sky together has gone viral on social media. Earlier, Aditya had dropped a small video from a concert on his Instagram Stories along with a blue grinning emoji and a monkey emoji. On Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Ananya also shared a picture from the concert and wrote, “Nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever.”

Aditya will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro…In Dino, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. While Ananya will be reuniting with her Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film also stars The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gourav in crucial roles.

For more updates on Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, check out this space at India.com.















