Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Twin in Black, Get Close to Each Other in Inside Pics From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Reception

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur Twin in Black, Get Close to Each Other in Inside Pics From Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Reception

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, who are rumoured to be dating, were seen closely posing for pictures at Sid-Kiara’s wedding.

Bollywood actors and lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur who are rumoured to be dating, were spotted getting close to each other at newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception. They were spotted twinning in black as Ananya wore a sexy black georgette saree and Aditya looked dapper in a black suit. Amid dating rumours, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen posing with newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at their wedding reception in Mumbai.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday night, with several Bollywood celebrities marking their presence. Photos and videos from the grand reception are all over the social media currently. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, on Monday, took to his Instagram and shared a group picture on his stories which he captioned, “Fun fabulous night.” In the viral picture, Aditya and Ananya could be seen posing with Kiara, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra.

Apart from them, the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and many others attended the reception.











