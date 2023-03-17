Ananya Panday Grooves to Saat Samundar Paar at Alanna Panday Ivor McCrays Wedding Watch

Home

Entertainment

Ananya Panday Grooves to ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ at Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray’s Wedding – Watch

Ananya Panday recently grooved to ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ with her father Chunky Panday at Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s wedding. – Watch

Ananya Panday Grooves to ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ at Alanna Panday-Ivor McCray’s Wedding – Watch

Ananya Panday Dances at Alanna Panday’s Wedding: Ananya Panday was the star of the evening at Cousin Alanna Panday’s wedding with Ivor McCray in Mumbai. Ananya took to her Instagram stories and shared videos from haldi ceremony and the wedding. The actor’s bridesmaid look from the wedding is already breaking the internet. She also posted a glamorous video clip which brings the 80s Bollywood diva vibes. Her oomph factor in ethnic fashion is setting up new style statement. The Manish Malhotra creation complemented her charming persona. She looked dazzling as she grooved to Saat Samundar Paar from Vishwatma (1992) starring her father Chunky Panday at the wedding.

CHECK OUT ANANYA PANDAY’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM ALANNA PANDAY’S WEDDING:

ANANYA PANDAY EXUDES GLAMOUR AS SHE GROOVES TO SAAT SAMUNDAR PAAR

Ananya donned a hot ivory bikini-style blouse with a plunging neckline teamed with matching saree as she danced with cousin Ahaan Panday on Saat Samundar Paar. Ahaan dressed in a black suit looked in a happy mood. As the camera again shifted to Ananya after showing the wedding guests cheering for her, Chunky was seen joining his daughter. The father-daughter duo danced their heart out on the peppy track. Chunky dressed in a green blazer and white pants showcased some energetic dance moves. Ananya also shared two video clips from Alanna and Ivory’s wedding rituals. In one video the couple can be seen taking pheras. While in another clip they held hands while sitting next to each other. The actor also added Jasleen Royal’s song Din Shagna Da as the background music. She added a heart emoji in the caption.

Ananya, along with her parents Bhavna and Chunky posed for the paparazzi outside the wedding venue. The actor opted for a pastel blue and white embroidered saree while Bhavna wore a beautiful gold embellished saree for the wedding.

Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She will also be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s untitled next and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2.

For more updates on Ananya Panday and Alanna Panday wedding, check out this space at India.com.











