Ananya Panday shares her thoughts on bestie Suhana Khan’s debut in The Archies

Ananya Panday enthusiastically praised Suhana Khan for her debut in The Archies. The two have been friends since childhood.

Ananya Panday has been friends with Suhana Khan since childhood. (Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, is all set to make her highly anticipated acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The news of her debut has sparked excitement and speculation within the entertainment industry. Like everyone, Suhana’s best friend, actress Ananya Panday, is eagerly awaiting the moment when she can witness her close friend shine on the screen. During an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the Gehraiyaan actress expressed her encouraging thoughts for Suhana Khan’s debut and revealed that she exudes remarkable confidence about her upcoming entry into the industry.

Ananya Panday’s unwavering support for Suhana Khan’s debut has highlighted the healthy camaraderie and strong bond they share. The two have been friends since childhood. It is truly refreshing to witness such positive and empowering relationships, especially in an industry that often grapples with rumors of rivalries and unhealthy competition.

Ananya Panday’s Graceful Response To Suhana Khan’s Debut

In the interview, when asked about Suhana Khan’s debut in The Archies, Ananya Panday responded with utmost grace and support. Ananya said “She (Suhana Khan) is not nervous. She is very confident and I think she is very good at what she does. So I am actually very excited to see her. After The Archies teaser everyone is loving her”.

The 24-year-old actress candidly acknowledged that Suhana Khan’s foray into the entertainment industry would bring about heightened competition. However, Ananya Panday also emphasised that she finds competition inspiring, as it serves like a driving force for her. “I don’t feel insecure, I feel competitive. I have always been competitive. I think it’s good to have healthy competition because it keeps you motivated. It makes me want to work even harder. It is inspiring whenever new talent comes because you get to see what good work is out there, you get to learn from people,” she added.

Suhana Khan And Ananya Panday’s Upcoming Projects

Suhana Khan is all set for her debut in The Archies. On the other hand, Ananya Panday is gearing up to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film Dream Girl 2. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline.















