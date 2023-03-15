Ananya Panday Smokes at Cousin Alannas Mehendi, Pic Goes Viral

Home

Ananya Panday Smokes at Cousin Alanna’s Mehendi, Pic Goes Viral

Ananya Panday was seen smoking at her cousin Alanna Panday’s pre-wedding bash. The now viral photo has been deleted from Instagram

Ananya Panday created a ruckus on the internet after she was seen smoking a cigarette at cousin sister Alanna’s Mehendi ceremony. Her fans were shocked to the core and expressed their concern for the Liger actress. The now-viral picture has been deleted from Instagram but a netizen was quick to take a screengrab of the same. In the viral photo, Ananya Panday was standing in a corner with a cigarette in her hand as others gathered to rejoice at the pre-wedding bash. Ananya Panday wore a pastel pink pleated skirt with a uniquely-designed metallic bralette in the photo. She kept her makeup dewy and basic, with nude lipstick, flushed cheeks, and winged eyeliner. She chose a messy ponytail and finished her appearance with a set of statement earrings for the ceremony.

Many people expressed their astonishment and concern over Ananya’s smoking in the wake of the picture’s widespread debate. One of the users wrote, “Meri Ananya aisi nahi ho sakti.” Another user wrote, “Women can do some social smoking bruh it’s just people having fun different from smoking like a chimney.”

Ananya Panday was accompanied by Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday at the Mehendi ceremony on Tuesday night. Atul and Alvira Agnihotri, Chunky Panday, and Bhavana Pandey were also present during the ceremony.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday’s viral smoking photo?











