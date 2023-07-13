Menu
Ananya Panday Trolled For Dating Aditya Roy Kapur; Twitter Comes In Actress

Speculation about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating each other started when Karan Johar during his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7, dropped some hints about the matter.

Ananya Panday Trolled For Dating Aditya Roy Kapur; Twitter Comes In Actress' Support
Ananya Panday gets trolled for allegedly dating Aditya Roy Kapur. (Credits: Instagram)

If rumours are to be believed, there’s a new couple in town – Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. Now that the relationship speculations are gathering steam, fans are all heart for the adorable photos of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur that have been making the rounds. Recently, Aditya and Ananya made headlines as they were spotted on a romantic holiday in Lisbon. Their pictures from the vacation are going viral on social media. The pictures show Aditya holding Ananya close and both of them posing with fans. While the fans of the duo are finding them adorable, others are targeting Ananya for dating a “good-looking” guy. Many fans of Ananya Panday have come out in support of her.

Twitter User Stands Against Ananya Pandey’s Trollers

While people claimed that Aditya Roy Kapur could have done “better”, a user named Divya Pathak mentioned that Ananya Panday is being targeted as she does not fit into “home-made beauty standards:. She tweeted, “Glorifying Aditya Roy Kapur just because he fits into your definition of good looks & trolling Ananya Panday as she doesn’t fit your home-made beauty standards is pathetic af. Instead get a life & let them live. Also, if she struggles to act, Aditya hasn’t given any hits either.”

Support Pours In For Ananya Panday

The tweet which garnered affirmative response from the viewers has now gone viral with over 1.1 lakh views. People joined the conversation only to approve of what Divya said in her tweet. Some also expressed that Ananya Panday is beautiful and refuted claims that she does not fit into “home-made beauty standards.”

One Twitter user praised the actress saying, “I love Ananya more than aditya tbh keeping her acting skills aside. she is actually sweet.”

Another expressed, “I don’t like Ananya Panday. But she is drop dead gorgeous. Every guy knows it. And there is nothing wrong with their relationship.”

A comment read, “Exactly!! And i don’t understand how Ananya not being a good actor, makes her unfit to date a guy who I don’t think ia a superstar either.”

An individual highlighted that fans should not project their projection on the celebs saying, “IMO they are the best-suited couple out there. Both are chill, good looking, comparatively less ambitious, seemingly naive about most things. Fans should just stop projecting their perception onto a good looking man and blame the woman. Both are the exact male-female version.”

Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday Dating Rumours

Speculation about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday dating each other started when Karan Johar during his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7, dropped some hints about the issue. After this, the rumoured couple also walked the ramp together last year for designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week. Fans were left gushing over their chemistry.










