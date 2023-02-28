Home

Viral

And The Winners of Viral Tum Tum Trend Are…Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth – Watch Viral Video

Aditya Rao Hydari and Siddharth broke the internet with their viral dance video on the trending ‘Tum Tum’ trend – WATCH

And The Winners of Viral Tum Tum Trend Goes to…Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth – Watch Viral Video



Viral Video: Aditi Rao Hydari and her rumoured BF Siddharth have grabbed eyeballs with their first-ever viral dancing video on ‘Tum Tum.’ The tinsel town’s latest rumoured couple are often spotted together but haven’t accepted their relationship publically yet. Aditi and Siddharth groove to the trendy music in perfect sync in the viral video. Aditi cutely pushed Siddharth at the end of the video but the highlight was Rang De Basanti‘s actor’s gleaming eyes and smile. Aditi shared a collaborative post with Siddharth on Instagram and captioned it, “🐒🐒Dance monkeys – The Reel deal.” Bollywood celebs like Hansika Motwani, Dia Mirza and even Farah Khan reacted to Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s viral video.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s fans and followers swamped the viral video with love and affection. They dropped heart and fire for the duo’s chemistry in the viral dance video on Tum Tum. Netizens hailed Siddharth in the viral dance video and wrote, “This man can dance with just his eyes 😍 and that smile tho 🤤.” One of the users wrote, “Are they dating? If yes these two are adorable! 😍.” Another user wrote, “Waiting for the big news 😍🤩 Announce soon please!” Fans hailed the duo and called them the winners of the Tum Tum trend.

The viral video of Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth has over 12M views, 473K likes and over 2K comments. Dia Mirza reacted to the video and wrote, “Love love love! Want more of this monkey time pleej ❤️🐒.” Farah Khan Kunder wrote, “U guys need to dance more often!! 😍.” Hansika called them cute in the viral video.

What did you think about Aditi Rao Hydar and Siddharth’s viral dance video?











