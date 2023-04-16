Anil Kapoor Breaks Down Anupam Kher Couldnt Control Tears at Satish Kaushiks Birthday Event Watch Emotional Video

Home

Entertainment

Anil Kapoor Breaks Down, Anupam Kher Couldn’t Control Tears at Satish Kaushik’s Birthday Event, Watch Emotional Video

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher recently got teary at late actor Satish Kaushik’s musical night on his birthday. – Watch

Anil Kapoor Breaks Down, Anupam Kher Couldn’t Control Tears at Satish Kaushik’s Birthday Event, Watch Emotional Video

Anil Kapoor-Anupam Kher Get Emotional: Satish Kaushik’s unfortunate demise has left a void in the lives of Bollywood celebs and movie buffs. The late actor-director-producer was a man who donned many hats. He had also scripted many popular Bollywood films. Satish was known for playing many iconic roles in his filmography which have a long-lasting impact on cine-lovers even today. On his birthday event after his death, many Bollywood celebrities went to pay their respects to the legendary artist. Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai even called him the Charlie Chaplin of India. Satish’s close friends Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher have been devastated after he passed away. On the same even both actors couldn’t control their emotions.

CHECK OUT ANUPAM KHER-ANIL KAPOOR’S EMOTIONAL VIDEO:

ANUPAM KHER AND ANIL KAPOOR GET TEARY AT SATISH KAUSHIK MUSICAL NIGHT

Anupam while speaking to the audiences on the musical night asked Anil to join him on stage. He told him “Come, Anil. Heroes always cry and friends cry. Come.” After taking a few steps down the latter was overcome with emotions and broke into tears. Anupam then continued to share about his last conversation with Satish before his death. He paused and said “Anil tu paagal hai. Main theek thaak jaara tha (Anil you are mad. I was doing so well).” Both actors than got emotional and teary remembering their friend. Anil and Satish acted in the blockbuster classic Mr. India where the former played the titular role. Satish’s portrayal of Calendar is still considered one of the most beloved movie characters. Anil recently acted with Satish in the Netflix movie Thar and penned a heartfelt note. He wrote “While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life….I miss you beyond words Satish…I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing…Happy Birthday my friend…”

ANUPAM KHER’S TRIBUTE TO SATISH KAUSHIK ON HIS BIRTHDAY EVENT

Anupam and other friends were present at the Satish Kaushik night on his birthday. The memorial musical night was all about celebrating the wonderful stories of the actor and his life. Anupam opened up about his first meeting with his late friend and how they met again in Mumbai. He spoke about their 48-year-old bond. In an interaction with ANI, he said “Rather than mourning about someone’s death, we should celebrate their life. About 11 years ago, my father passed away and my parents were married for 59 years, then I planned to celebrate my father’ life, so that my mother can spend rest of her life happily. That way this ritual started. Satish and I have been friends for almost 48 years and will continue to be.”

Satish Kaushik died on March 8, 2023 in New Delhi due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

For more updates on Satish Kaushik birthday event, check out this space at India.com.











