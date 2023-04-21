Home

Fireflies Parth Aur Jugnu: Animation Meets Indian Mythology For Kids on Zee5

Fireflies Parth Aur Jugnu will be all over the TV screens on May 5. No, we’re not predicting a dystopian horror scenario; instead, we’re talking about Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu, a groundbreaking online series on ZEE5. The play is produced by Amrit Walia and directed by national award-winning Hemant Gaba. It is aimed at family audiences, particularly teenagers who are going through a sensitive time in their lives and are dealing with a variety of issues.

WATCH FIREFLIES PARTH AUR JUGNU’S TEASER:

“Our protagonist, Parth, is one such teenager who fails in his exams and is now in the same class as his bright, sassy younger brother. An object of derision and ridicule, he lives in the small Himalayan town of Bheem Mukteshwar and one afternoon, on his way home from school, lands up in the nearby forest, which is believed to be haunted by a Van Rakshak (Demon of the Forest) at that particular time of the year when a Sanjeevani tree arises after 50 years.” shares Hemant.

“Supported by misfit bunch of friends and helped by their family, the protagonists Parth and Jugnu go on this adventurous ride to save the magical tree to fall in the wrong hands which could lead to a disaster for the society,” adds Hemant.

The show has a talented ensemble. Besides Meet Mukhi, seen in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, who plays Parth, the show also features Riva Arora, popular from Colors’ Pavitra Bhagya, Zee’s Dance Bangla Dance Akshat Singh and other child actors Anaya Shivan and Aekam Binjwe. Priyanshu Chatterjee and Vineeta M Joshee play Parth’s parents, while Madhoo Shah is his wise grandmother. Varun Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut in Gangubai Kathiawadi as Gangu’s love interest Ramnik Laal, brings in the romance with Zoya Afroz’s Nyasa. DJ-actor Luke Kenny plays a pivotal role.

“While Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu is primarily for teens, it will appeal to their younger siblings, parents, and even grandparents because the issues it raises are very relatable across generations, and the lessons come out of not just age and experience but are imparted through tales from Indian mythology that like the fireflies light up the darkness in every way. That I think is the USP,” says Madhoo Shah, who plays Nani in the series.

"The content for kids especially teens is very far and few in our country and it is nice to be part of a series where all the family members can sit and watch it together without feeling uncomfortable. That was something that made me say yes." adds the actor who will make her debut on OTT with the show.












