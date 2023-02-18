Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Box Office Collection Day 1 Marvels Superhero Actioner Gets a Massive Opening in India Check Report

Home

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Box Office Collection Day 1: Marvel’s Superhero Actioner Gets a Massive Opening in India – Check Report

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Box Office Collection Day 1: Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania kickstarted with a huge opening at the Indian box office. The superhero action-adventure starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors and Erik Killmonger in pivotal roles had a massive opening at the Hindi speaking belt. Despite of a slower pace at the advance booking the film has also fared well at South India. The film was released alongside Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon starrer masala actioner Shehzada and has outperformed it at domestic box office. Though Shehzada had a decent opening, Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania seems to be ahead of the Rohit Dhawan directorial.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA GETS A MASSIVE OPENING IN INDIA

The Phase 5 MCU sci-fi action-thriller has garnered around Rs 9 Crore at Indian box office, while Shehzada collected Rs 7 Crore, as reported by India Today. “Antman And The Wasp – Quantamania opened to good collections and should do good weekend business due to the Marvel factor. The advances were maybe not up to the mark for the Marvel brand which have very fast sales but they progressed at a solid rate. There also looks a decent ratio of business coming from Hindi circuits for the film as recently it has been a 40-50% ratio from South India but it could be that this film comes out with a ratio of under 40% which is going more towards the normal pre pandemic which was around 30-35%,” as reported by Box Office India.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA STORMS AT GLOBAL BOX OFFICE

The Peyton Reed directorial earned $17.5 million from Thursday previews across USA, as reported by Variety. The movie is expected to collect between $100 million and $125 million in its first four days worldwide. “While 4-day estimates are wild between $115M-$125M, today is shaping up to be around $44M (that includes last night’s $17.5M) for a 3-day at $100M at 4,345 theaters. These are industry estimates,” as reported by Deadline.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania released on February 17, 2023 in India.

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania released on February 17, 2023 in India.












