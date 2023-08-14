Anti – Corruption Ministerial Meeting concludes in Kolkata

Under India’s G20 Presidency, the Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting successfully

concluded on 12 August 2023, Saturday. The meeting was Co–Chaired by Italy. The

inaugural session of the meeting was addressed by the Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh

address, while the welcome address was given by S. Radha Chouhan, Secretary, Department

of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The meeting began with a video message by Prime

Minister Narendra Modi

During the address, Prime Minister said that “There is a strict policy of zero tolerance against

corruption in India. India is leveraging technology and e-governance to create a transparent

and accountable ecosystem. Loopholes and loopholes in welfare schemes and government

projects are being removed.” The Prime Minister recalled speaking about the challenges

faced by fugitive economic offenders to the G20 countries and the countries of the Southern

world at their first G20 summit in 2014. They also referred to the presentation of a nine-point

agenda for a crackdown on fugitive economic offenders and asset recovery at the G20

Summit that was held in 2018 and expressed happiness that the working group has taken

decisive steps in this direction. The Prime Minister welcomed the action-oriented high-level

principles in three priority areas; cooperation in law enforcement through information

sharing, strengthening asset recovery mechanisms and enhancing the integrity and

effectiveness of anti-corruption officials.

The focus of the meeting ranged from the adoption of the 2023 Accountability Report to the

Kolkata Anti-Corruption Ministerial Declaration. After the deliberations, a round of bilateral

meetings took place. The Indian Presidency has been able to build a consensus among the

G20 countries for the ‘High-Level Principles on Promoting the Integrity and Effectiveness of

Public Bodies and Authorities Responsible for Preventing and Combating Corruption’. This

will provide a guiding framework for strengthening the independence, transparency, and

accountability of anti-corruption institutions. This will help in addressing the root cause of

corruption including institutional weakness and lack of accountability.

The third and final meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) was held

here from August 9-11 in Kolkata. The meeting witnessed deliberations on best practices for

combating corruption in various sectors by G20 members and invitees, as well as

international organizations. Representatives from engagement groups also shared their views

during this important meeting. During this, India was successful in promoting the

international Anti-Corruption agenda and building a consensus among G20 members for

international cooperation to combat corruption. The three-day meeting of the

Anti–Corruption Working Group ended on Friday with an interactive dinner and a vibrant

cultural program.

The first and second ACWG meetings were held in Gurugram and Rishikesh, respectively,

before the final meeting of the Working Group in Kolkata.

