Anti – Corruption Ministerial Meeting concludes in Kolkata

Anti – Corruption Ministerial Meeting concludes in Kolkata2 min read
Under India’s G20 Presidency, the Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting successfully
concluded on 12 August 2023, Saturday. The meeting was Co–Chaired by Italy. The
inaugural session of the meeting was addressed by the Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh
address, while the welcome address was given by S. Radha Chouhan, Secretary, Department
of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The meeting began with a video message by Prime
Minister Narendra Modi
During the address, Prime Minister said that “There is a strict policy of zero tolerance against
corruption in India. India is leveraging technology and e-governance to create a transparent
and accountable ecosystem. Loopholes and loopholes in welfare schemes and government
projects are being removed.” The Prime Minister recalled speaking about the challenges
faced by fugitive economic offenders to the G20 countries and the countries of the Southern
world at their first G20 summit in 2014. They also referred to the presentation of a nine-point
agenda for a crackdown on fugitive economic offenders and asset recovery at the G20
Summit that was held in 2018 and expressed happiness that the working group has taken
decisive steps in this direction. The Prime Minister welcomed the action-oriented high-level
principles in three priority areas; cooperation in law enforcement through information
sharing, strengthening asset recovery mechanisms and enhancing the integrity and
effectiveness of anti-corruption officials.
The focus of the meeting ranged from the adoption of the 2023 Accountability Report to the
Kolkata Anti-Corruption Ministerial Declaration. After the deliberations, a round of bilateral
meetings took place. The Indian Presidency has been able to build a consensus among the
G20 countries for the ‘High-Level Principles on Promoting the Integrity and Effectiveness of
Public Bodies and Authorities Responsible for Preventing and Combating Corruption’. This
will provide a guiding framework for strengthening the independence, transparency, and
accountability of anti-corruption institutions. This will help in addressing the root cause of
corruption including institutional weakness and lack of accountability.
The third and final meeting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) was held
here from August 9-11 in Kolkata. The meeting witnessed deliberations on best practices for
combating corruption in various sectors by G20 members and invitees, as well as
international organizations. Representatives from engagement groups also shared their views
during this important meeting. During this, India was successful in promoting the
international Anti-Corruption agenda and building a consensus among G20 members for
international cooperation to combat corruption. The three-day meeting of the
Anti–Corruption Working Group ended on Friday with an interactive dinner and a vibrant
cultural program.
The first and second ACWG meetings were held in Gurugram and Rishikesh, respectively,
before the final meeting of the Working Group in Kolkata.