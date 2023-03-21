Anupam Kher Addresses Nasty Rumours Related to Satish Kaushik Death: He Needs Dignified Exit

Home

Anupam Kher Addresses Nasty Rumours Related to Satish Kaushik’s Death: ‘He Needs Dignified Exit’

Anupam Kher breaks the silence around nasty rumours related to Satish Kaushik’s death: ‘All these rumours should end today with this pooja’.

Anupam Kher, who first broke the news of his best friend, actor Satish Kaushik’s demise on social media, talked about the rumours around the death. Satish died following a cardiac arrest on March 8 in New Delhi. On March 20, Anupam Kher along with other celebs attended Satish’s prayer meeting in Mumbai. A few members of the press asked Anupam outside the venue about Satish Kaushik’s death where he addressed some of the nasty rumours being shared. He said, “I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja. Thank you.”

Later, in the evening, Anupam Kher penned another emotional tribute for his dear friend Satish Kaushik. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a show-motion reel video from Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet that was held on Monday in Mumbai. In the video, Anupam showered rose petals on Satish’s picture and then the ‘Kashmir Files’ actor wrote in the caption in hindi, “Jaa!!! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe Akela chod kar jane ke liye!! I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on a day to day basis!! Alvida mere dost! Tera favourite gana lagaya hain background me! Tu bhi kya yaad karega!!” Anupam added ‘Do Lafzo ki hai’ in the background of the video.

May Satish Kaushik’s soul rest in peace.











