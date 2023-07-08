Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Anupam Kher as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore From Epic Project Leaves Netizens in Disbelief Check Reactions

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Anupam Kher as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore From Epic Project Leaves Netizens in Disbelief – Check Reactions

Anupam Kher’s first look as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore from an upcoming epic project has left netizens in disbelief. – Check Reactions

Anupam Kher as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore From Epic Project Leaves Netizens in Disbelief - Check Reactions
Anupam Kher as Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore From Epic Project Leaves Netizens in Disbelief – Check Reactions

Anupam Kher as Rabindranath Tagore Impresses Netizens: Anupam Kher is a chameleon when it comes to his transformation for movie roles. The veteran actor has time and again been hailed for his soulful performances. His versatility speaks volumes, as be it commercial or arthouse cinema, the actor has always left a long-lasting impression on his audiences. He is one of the few Hindi film actors who have gone beyond Bollywood and acted in regional and foreign films as well. Anupam received rave reviews of his depiction of Pushkar Nath in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. The veteran has once again left the audiences stunned by sharing his first look from an upcoming epic project.

CHEK OUT ANUPAM KHER’S VIRAL LOOK AS RABINDRANATH TAGORE:

ANUPAM KHER SHARES HIS FIRST LOOK AS RABINDRANATH TAGORE

Anupam shared a picture of himself in the getup of revered Indian poet, playwright, composer, social reformer and Nobel Laureate Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. He captioned his post as, “Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. ये मेरा सौभाग्य है कि मुझे गुरुदेव को पर्दे पर साकार करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है! जल्द ही इस फ़िल्म की अधिक जानकारी आपके साथ संझा करूँगा! (I am fortunate to play Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore on-screen. I will soon share more details about this film.) ” Netizens were left surprised by the actor’s striking resemblance to Rabindranath Tagore. A user tweeted, “Omg wat a transformation and really looks so close to गुरुदेव ji. You keep surprising us always with new roles and characters. Best wishes.” Another person wrote, “We all Bengalis will wait for the film.our best wishes to you.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO ANUPAM KHER’S LOOK AS RABINDRANATH TAGORE:

For the unversed, Anupam has earlier played former Indian PM Dr Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, based on Sanjay Baru’s book of the same name. He will also be seen as Indian independence activist and socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency.

For more updates on Anupam Kher, check out this space at India.com.










Source link

Previous article
Ceasefire Trends Big After Makers Announce Trailer Release Date, Prabhas Fans on Cloud Nine
Next article
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram 1.30 PM IST July 8 Saturday
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights