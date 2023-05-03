Home

Entertainment

Anupam Kher Says Whenever he Spoke His Mind it Became a Political Issue: ‘I am an Indian First’

Anupam Kher recently said that whenever he spoke his mind it was assumed to be a political issue and also opined that he only cares about national interest.

Anupam Kher Says Whenever he Spoke His Mind it Became a Political Issue: ‘I am an Indian First’

Anupam Kher Opens up on Political Ideologies in Bollywood: Anupam Kher is known for speaking up his mind fearlessly on issues concerning society, nation, art and humanity. The actor who runs an acting school and has also authored several inspiring books is admired for his views on life and cinema. Anupam played one of the most heart-touching characters of his career in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files based on Kashmiri Pandits genocide. The film was attacked by politicians, free-thinkers and activists opposed to the narrative. Since, Vivek and Anupam have admired the central government quite often, so, the movie was labelled a political propaganda. Now, the veteran spoke about ideologies in film industry and his opinion on politics and national interest.

ANUPAM KHER SAYS HIS IDEOLOGY IS INDIA-CENTRIC

In an interaction with Smita Prakash on ANI Podcast, Anupam told “Whenever there’s an issue happening and if I talk my mind out, people think that it’s a political issue. Ideologically I am an Indian and my first interest is India. Now if the present government thinks more about India then automatically, I can be associated with them. But, if I wanted to join a political party I would have joined it.” He also stated that his interest is inclined to national welfare. The IB71 actor opined “I am India-centric. If people want to confuse that with politics that is their problem,” added the actor. During the same conversation, he also talked about why celebrities might not want to talk about their political ideologies. He said, “I think actors have a fan base, people base. In today’s time, it can be easily misconstrued. It can easily get into issues. Warna pehle bhi they. There is a certain section of people, Dev Anand Sahab, Vijay Anand Sahab, they supported a particular ideology. They were vocal and saath me kaam hota rehta tha (work existed side by side).”

CHECK OUT IB71 PROMO STARRING VIDYUT JAMWAL AND ANUPAM KHER:

The veteran will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial Emergency where he plays Indian independence activist and political activist Jayaprakash Narayan. He will also feature in Vidyut Jamwal’s historical spy actioner IB71, Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino, The Signature, Kaagaz 2 and Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao.

For more updates on Anupam Kher, check out this space at India.com.











