Anusha Dandekar Speaks on The Bikini Body And How Its an Important Conversation For Body Positivity

EXCLUSIVE: Anusha Dandekar Speaks on The ‘Bikini Body’ And How It’s an Important Conversation For Body Positivity

VJ, Anusha Dandekar in an exclusive interaction, talks about body positivity, the race to achieve a bikini body and her secret to fitness.

VJ, host, actor, and model Anusha Dandekar has made an impact in the industry in terms of fitness, style, and beauty. The diva believes in embracing oneself whether it’s your body type or skin. In a conversation with india.com, the actor opens up about body positivity, the concept of a bikini body, and the essence of healthy eating. Anusha also reveals her fitness secret to a healthy and tremendous body.

‘MIND OVER MATTER’

Anusha Dandekar, popularly known for being a fashion and fitness enthusiast, opens on body positivity. She says, ”It’s mind over matter; we are very mean to ourselves, we talk to ourselves badly in the mirror, we always point out our flaws – what happens to this, what happens to that, but we never say nice things.” The actor also speaks about the importance of being mentally positive about yourself. She says, ”Every time I am sitting at the table, I hear I can’t eat this, I can’t eat that. Why so much negativity towards food? What is your body hearing? Instead, say ‘I am so grateful for this food, and I love it, it gives me health, strength, and energy’.”

‘YOU JUST NEED TO FEEL CONFIDENT’

The social stereotyping of having a bikini body is simple to understand: In order to wear a bikini, and have it be deemed socially acceptable, you should have a specific type of figure. It is oppressive, and sexist, and promotes an unhealthy attitude towards one’s body. But, does Anusha Dandekar believe in the concept of building a ‘bikini body’? She explains: ”Everyone has a body and can wear a bikini. You just need to feel confident and good about yourself. While the model also reveals why you should push back the need for a perfect body and follow the concept of a healthy body ‘Whatever size you are, just make sure you are healthy. Because you want to avoid diabetes, health problems- just all of that. Body shaming, I don’t accept, but you should be more focused on health. So, if you are unhealthily thin or overweight and it’s causing your health issues, that’s not good for you.”

ABOUT ANUSHA DANDEKAR

Anusha Dandekar started her career in the entertainment industry as an anchor in MTV’s ‘House of Style’ and hosted several shows. She made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with ‘Mumbai Matinee’. She also starred in the 2005 film ‘Viruddh’, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore Sanjay Dutt, Sharmila Tagore, and John Abraham. She was last seen in a dance number in Harsh Vardhan Kapoor starrer ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’. She also hosted MTV’s ‘Supermodel of the Year’ last year.

Anusha recently appeared in a music video alongside singer and music composer Manjeet Ral. The song is titled ‘Love Token’ and has received more than 1.5 million views on YouTube. Manjeet, better known by his stage-name Manj Musik, has collaborated with established actors such as Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar among others. Watch his latest song with Anusha here:

Watch this space for the full video conversation with Anusha And Manjeet!











